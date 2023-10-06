Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,596 in the last 365 days.

Opportunity for Ukrainian businesses: International Export Support Forum to be held in Kyiv on 24-25 October 

The ‘Second International Export Promotion Forum 2023: From Ukrainian Recovery to Global Economic Prosperity’ will take place in Kyiv on 24-25 October. 

The event is organised with the support of the EU-funded ‘EU4Business: Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalisation of SMEs’ programme.

The European Union Delegation invites Ukrainian export-oriented companies, business support organisations, business associations, and local and regional officials to take part in the event. 

Participation is free of charge.

Registration is open until 21 October 2023, following this link.

The Forum programme is available here.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Opportunity for Ukrainian businesses: International Export Support Forum to be held in Kyiv on 24-25 October 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more