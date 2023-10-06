Opportunity for Ukrainian businesses: International Export Support Forum to be held in Kyiv on 24-25 October 

The ‘Second International Export Promotion Forum 2023: From Ukrainian Recovery to Global Economic Prosperity’ will take place in Kyiv on 24-25 October.

The event is organised with the support of the EU-funded ‘EU4Business: Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalisation of SMEs’ programme.

The European Union Delegation invites Ukrainian export-oriented companies, business support organisations, business associations, and local and regional officials to take part in the event.

Participation is free of charge.

Registration is open until 21 October 2023, following this link.

The Forum programme is available here.

