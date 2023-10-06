Tsinandali hosts EU4Culture conference fostering collaboration among Eastern Partnership cities

On 5-6 October, in Tsinandali, Georgia, the EU-funded project EU4Culture organised the Third Regional Network Conference, formalising the ‘EU4Culture Cities Network’, which unites 14 non-capital cities from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine.

As part of EU4Culture, these 14 cities have developed their cultural strategies in line with the European Capitals of Culture approach, with eight being awarded a grant of up to €300,000 each for implementing planned activities. The project encourages cooperation among non-capital cities in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine through the ‘EU4Culture Cities Network’, further enforced by annual Network Conferences.

The conference brought together mayors and other representatives of the cities, project partners and international experts. They exchanged their views on network development and explored opportunities for cooperation.

Also, cities showcased their progress, shared lessons learned and practical experience of the cultural strategy implementation process.

The conference also revealed the cultural projects, selected for funding within the EU4Culture grant scheme. The projects will be implemented in non-capital cities of the Eastern Partnership Countries.

The second day focused on cultural policy’s role in fostering sustainable economic growth through tourism.

“Sustainable Cultural tourism is a powerful tool and policy to extend the potential of culture to boost economic growth and increase the well-being of local communities,” said Christophe Masson, Team Leader Inclusive Societies, at the European Commission’s DG NEAR. “The EU’s vision of cultural development resonates through projects like EU4Culture, fostering regional cooperation and unlocking the transformative economic and social potential of our diverse cultures.”

The EU-funded EU4Culture programme aims to support the role of culture as an engine for growth and social development across the Eastern Partnership countries. The project is implemented by the Goethe Institut (lead), Institut Francais Géorgie, Danish Cultural Institute and Czech Centers.

