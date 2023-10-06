(VIDEO): How to preserve evidence of sex and species on a big game animal

Determining if the evidence of sex requirement has been met is one of the first tasks completed by Fish and Game staff when you pull into the check station with your animal.

So if you are fortunate enough to fill your tag this season, do two things immediately upon downing the animal:

First, correctly validate your tag and attach it to your animal. Then determine how you plan to leave evidence of sex and species attached.

In the following video, Clearwater Regional Conservation Officer, George Fischer demonstrates how to leave sex organs (nipple or testicle) and evidence of species (skinned tail — to comply with CWD regulations) naturally attached to the hind quarter. Idaho Fish and Game regulations require evidence of sex and species to be left naturally attached until the carcass is delivered to a meat processor or until it reaches the final place of storage for consumption.

In the case of mountain lions and black bears, external sex organs must be left naturally attached to the hide until it has been checked by a Fish and Game Officer or an individual approved by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to check the animal.

If you have any questions regarding what the requirement of preserving evidence of sex and species on harvested big game animals entails, please review the big game rules section of the regulation brochure. For further information, call the Clearwater Regional office at 208-799-5010.