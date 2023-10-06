By 2030, Missile Defense System Market Will Surpass $40.04 Billion at 4.4% CAGR Growth | Allied Market Research

Missile Defense System Market Share

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Missile Defense System Market Size by Range (Less than 100Km, 101-200Km, and 201-400Km), Threat Type (Subsonic Missiles, Supersonic Missiles, and Hypersonic Missiles), and Domain (Ground and Marine): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global missile defense systems industry generated $26.16 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $40.04 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Increase in number of conflicts and surge in defense spending globally have boosted the growth of the global missile defense systems market. However, high costs associated with missile defense systems hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in development regarding the deployment of hypersonic missiles and rise in adoption of AI in military operation are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By domain, the ground dominated the market in terms of revenue, accounting for around 90% of the global missile defense systems market in 2020, due to the majority of the missile defense system being land-based. However, the marine segment would portray the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for extra layer of defense against missile threats.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟏-𝟒𝟎𝟎𝐊𝐦 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

By range, the 201-400Km segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, due to increase in development of the largest range missiles. However, the 101-200Km segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global missile defense systems market, owing to high demand for missile defense system that can destroy missiles as they enter 200km of its periphery.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the global missile defense systems market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, due to high defense budget, rise in R&D activities, and technological development by key players. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of missile defense system, high defense spending, and increase in conflicts across developing nations.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The COVID-19 impact on the missile defense system market is unpredictable, and is expected to remain in force for a few years.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import–export of raw materials items for most of 2020 & few months in 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials for manufacturing ground defense equipment.

Moreover, nationwide lockdown forced parts manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of modern missile defense systems globally.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

BAE Systems plc

Leonardo Spa

General Dynamics Corporation

MBDA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Rheinmetall AG

The Boeing Company

