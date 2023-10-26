Pioneer ChineseGerman Actress Ankie Lau Honored with "Icon Award International Film Director" at Hollywood Film Festival
Ankie Lau receiving the award by the hands of international Hollywood film Director Joyce Chow and Sir Daniel Winn
Ankie Lau is one the most successful Chinese-german actresses as a producer and filmmaker in the industry also as a Distributor, Owner & the Official Representative of SIFF since 1993-2006
The Hollywood Film Festival, Ankie Lau's film "A Wishing Tree" received the prestigious "Director's Focus" & "Icon Award” as an International Film Director
I'm grateful for the support and encouragemnt of all my friends, fellow artists, production team members and crew. My sincere gratitude and heartfelt thanks to everyone!”LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a momentous occasion at the Hollywood Film Festival, Ankie HP Lau's, Germany & Hong Kong-Chinese Actress, Producer, Director & Screenwriter, presented her latest film "A Wishing Tree" and received the prestigious "Director's Focus" Achievement Award, earning her the title of an international film director “ICON”. This recognition comes as a testament to her remarkable contributions to the world of independent filmmaking.
— Ankie HP Lau-Actress, Producer, Director, Screenwriter
The Hollywood Film Festival, held at the historic Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard from September 27 to 30, is a celebration of independent filmmakers and their invaluable contributions to the film industry. Ankie's film "A Wishing Tree" embarked on its journey in Hollywood and Oscar competitions in February 2020. It garnered approval from AMC Cinemas for a release in 888 theaters across the United States during Easter 2020. However, the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 brought unprecedented challenges to the film industry, impacting its recovery even today.
Ankie's relentless dedication and tireless efforts were acknowledged by the hands of Joyce Chow, Director of the Hollywood Film Festival, who made it possible to include "A Wishing Tree" as a "Special Screening" during the festival after a warmly invite to be screened On September 30th. The jury's unanimous decision at the festival's closing ceremony led to Ankie HP Lau being honored with the prestigious "Icon Award International Film Director.
Renowned artist Sir Daniel Winn, a stalwart of Hollywood, presented Ankie with the Honorary Award, emphasizing the significant strides Asian cinema has made globally. He commended Ankie's enduring commitment to filmmaking and highlighted her diverse talents as a Director, Producer, Screenplay & Writer, and accomplished actress since 1976 in both Hong Kong and Germany.
Ankie Lau's "Icon Award" arrives as an emblematic sign of hope and resilience for the Asian film industry amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic. Her groundbreaking achievements have not only elevated her status as an international film director but also solidified her role as a cultural ambassador, representing the rich tapestry of Chinese-German talent on a global scale.
Ankie who is also a Distributor, Owner & the Official Representative of SIFF since 1993-2006, expressed her deepest gratitude to her friends, colleagues, fellow countrymen, and all those who have supported her throughout her 46-year journey in the film industry. Her defined encouragement has played an instrumental role in her success, making this accolade a shared triumph.
The event was a celebration of cinematic excellence, elevated by the presence of industry luminaries and the exquisite wines from Dutcher Crossing by distinguished Sir Daniel Winn's contribution, added a touch of prestige, making it an unforgettable evening for all in attendance.
Ankie Lau is the most outstanding German, Chinese actress and producer with a successful career over 45 years