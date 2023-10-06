Read Atlantic helps make stories written by Atlantic Canadians more accessible than ever 

CANADA, October 6 - Picture this: that new book written by one of your favorite Atlantic authors has just been released. You hope to find it at your local library, so you do a quick search of the library catalog, only to have your hopes dashed when you see there is a waitlist for the popular title.

But wait! If that book is part of Read Atlantic - a collection of over 50 eBooks and audiobooks that can be accessed by all Atlantic Canadian and public library patrons – there is no hold or waitlist.

Grace Dawson is the Library Technology Services Manager for Prince Edward Island. She is thrilled that Read Atlantic is available now at PEI libraries.

“This program offers increased access to some of the newest and most popular titles written by Atlantic Canadians. With no holds or waitlists, Islanders can electronically access this local content quickly and for free.”

The Read Atlantic collection includes some of the season’s most popular new releases and award winners, such as Nosy Parker by Lesley Crewe (2022 Globe & Mail bestseller) and Some Hellish by Nicholas Herring (winner of the $60,000 Atwood Gibson Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize in 2022).

Linda Stewart is an Island author who is also featured in the collection.

“I am delighted and honored to have my novel Beautiful Sadness included in Read Atlantic. It gives me joy to know that readers can now easily have access to stories from our region, including my own from PEI. The literary landscape in Atlantic Canada is so rich and diverse and I am grateful to be a voice among the notable authors selected for this collection.”

Not only does Read Atlantic help Atlantic library patrons access these titles in a timely way, Dawson explains it also allows libraries better opportunities to provide content to Islanders living with a perceptual, physical or visual disability.

“Through digital accessibility features such as image descriptions, navigation tools, and the ability to change colour and font size, this program helps foster a sense of inclusivity among readers.”

For Islanders who may need to borrow a device so they can enjoy eBooks and audiobooks, the PEI Public Library Service also offers Kobo eReaders to the public in addition to DAISY Players and Envoy Connects.

There are 36 English books and 14 French books in the collection so far, but the program is hoping to grow to 100-150 accessible digital books later this Fall.