Judge Balances Passions of Law and Horse Racing

Morgan County Court Judge Michael Lowe handles varied responsibilities as a part-time judge with a private practice. His hobby for the last 40 years also requires him to manage a lot of different duties.

“My grandfather had a large stable of horses I helped groom as a child. After I graduated from law school, I thought, ‘Maybe, I’ll try training them myself,’” said Judge Lowe, who has 139 victories as a harness racer.

The judge with 29 years of experience on the bench started horse racing in the mid-’80s when he began his legal career as a general practice attorney and solicitor for multiple municipalities. Since then, he’s been part of all the work that goes into raising, training, and maintaining the racehorses he has obtained. On race days, those tasks include loading and unloading horses and their gear, from blinders and reins, to strapping the horses to the two-wheeled vehicle, known as a sulky, where the judge sits when racing.

During the warmer months, the racing circuit expands to county fairs allowing him to compete on a weekly basis. The biggest event he looks forward to every year is in the fall at the Delaware County Fair, more than a two-hour drive from his southeastern Ohio home. For bigger events like that, he’ll bring assistants with him to help equip and strip the horses from one race to the next.

“It’s a tough job at any track. But you have to have a good team. It’s the same in court. You’re only as good as your team,” said Judge Lowe.

This year in Delaware County, he entered two horses, finishing in second and fifth places in back-to-back one-mile sprints.

The races allow Judge Lowe to tap into his competitive side, which also emerges in his work as a lawyer when trying to win a case. He also sees a similarity between owning horses and serving on the bench – a focus on progress. He enjoys balancing the different perspectives.

“To me, I’m happiest about my horses when I see them reach their potential. And as a judge, it’s very satisfying when I can help people resolve issues,” Judge Lowe said.