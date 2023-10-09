MARK Marian Yao Tong Roman Emig

MARK Welcomes Two Visionaries to its Advisory Board: Marian Yao Tong and Roman Emig

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARK, the leading Web3 mixed reality social media platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of two accomplished individuals to its esteemed Advisory Board. Marian Yao Tong, with a distinguished career in the financial sector, and Roman Emig, a seasoned expert in mixed reality, will join MARK's Advisory Board, bringing invaluable insights and expertise to fuel the platform's ascent in the dynamic landscape of technology and innovation.

Marian Yao Tong: A Financial Maven with a Global Perspective

Marian Yao Tong embarked on her illustrious career in the financial sector in 2011, accumulating over a decade of experience that spans investment banking and high-net-worth (HNW) wealth management. Her career has been marked by excellence in corporate cross-border advisory roles, with a particular focus on serving family offices.

In 2017, Marian demonstrated her entrepreneurial spirit by co-founding LT Global Advisors, a boutique firm that offers bespoke financial services, including mergers and acquisitions, fund management, and cutting-edge research. LT Global Advisors has catered to an exclusive clientele that includes HNW individuals, family offices, and institutions in Asia.

Furthermore, her astute business acumen led her to become an angel investor in 2017. This move catalyzed the acquisition of a startup hub and co-working space, Lair East. In 2020, she elevated her presence in the entrepreneurial ecosystem by establishing Aves Lair—a startup accelerator and venture capital fund with a sharp focus on AI, blockchain, cloud, and data analytics technologies.

Marian is an alumna of New York University, where she earned her Master's in Financial Engineering. Her academic journey began with a Bachelor's in Electronic Engineering from Huazhong University of Science & Technology, setting the stage for her illustrious career in the financial sector.

Roman Emig: Pioneering Mixed Reality Expert with a Global Reach

Roman Emig brings over six years of hands-on expertise in the mixed reality sector to MARK's Advisory Board. For more than three years, Roman has played a pivotal role at Holo-Light, a leading German mixed-reality startup. Holo-Light boasts a dedicated team of around 100 professionals, and Roman's strategic contributions have significantly influenced the growth of the company.

In his capacity at Holo-Light, Roman collaborates closely with dedicated XR teams at prominent corporations, where he is instrumental in unlocking the potential of AR/VR technologies. He is resolute in expanding the adoption of the industrial metaverse in global environments, where mixed reality solutions and use cases are poised to transform the way industries operate.

Before his tenure at Holo-Light, Roman's career at the global technology powerhouse, Robert Bosch, was marked by notable accomplishments in their XR department. His unique background positions him as a keen observer of the multifaceted challenges and opportunities within the XR space across diverse industries, thereby driving the adoption and growth of XR technologies.

Roman is renowned in the XR community for his extensive network and his commitment to collaboration, innovation, and maintaining high industry standards. Beyond his professional pursuits, he actively shares his knowledge and insights through articles on XR, technology, and emerging trends. This commitment to fostering awareness and meaningful discussions is evidenced by his substantial following of over 36,000 professionals on LinkedIn. Through these candid exchanges, Roman continues to inspire, inform, and influence the next wave of XR thought leadership.

A New Era for MARK

The addition of Marian Yao Tong and Roman Emig to MARK's Advisory Board marks an exciting phase in the platform's evolution. With their invaluable experience and forward-thinking perspectives, MARK is well-positioned to forge new frontiers in Web3 mixed reality social media. This visionary duo will play a pivotal role in guiding MARK towards a future where possibilities are boundless, and the boundaries between virtual and physical realities blur into insignificance.

About MARK

MARK is a groundbreaking AR platform that redefines social interaction and bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds. With a fusion of AR and Web3 principles, it offers users unprecedented experiences and true ownership of their digital content. MARK is leading the tech renaissance and shaping the future of social interaction.