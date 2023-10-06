New to The Street Announces TV Corporate Appearances, broadcasting Episode 518 on Newsmax and Episode 519 on FOX Business Network, Airings start on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces its corporate TV appearances on Newsmax and the FOX Business Network.

New to The Street airs Episode 518 on Newsmax on Saturday, October 07, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and Episode 519 on the FOX Business Network on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following five corporate interviews:

1). Biopharmaceutical– Vincerx Pharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: VINC) ($VINC) interview with Alex Seele n berger, Chief Financial Officer.

2). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interviews with John Lai, CEO & President, and Judd Spodek, Owner/Trainer, Sit Ha p pens, Inc.

3). Tax-Free Retirement – Kohler Tax Associates' interview with Mark Kohler, M.PR.A., CPA, JD , and Founder.

4) Artist – Hope Tian Oil Painting's interview with Hope Tian, Artist/Owner.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King's interview with Alex Seelenberger, Chief Financial Officer of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINC) ($VINC). As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company, Vincerx leverages its oncology expertise, focusing on developing new and advanced novel cancer drugs. Chemotherapies and radiation treatments are incredibly harmful to patients trying to beat cancer. These historical treatments come with many harmful toxic side effects where patients weigh the options over quality of life or life itself. Alex informs viewers about an upcoming class of drug treatments called antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). These drugs target cancer, attaching and killing those cells. Unfortunately, FDA-approved ADCs in the marketplace still have risks, where toxicity is still occurring, killing and destroying good cells/tissues. Vincerx's world-class management and scientific teams with decades of experience, numerous drug approvals, and regulatory expertise are developing next-generation ADCs that aggressively attack targeted cancer cells but dramatically diminish toxicity and healthy cell/tissue destructions. The Company's drug pipeline includes ADCs and small molecule drug conjugate (SMDC), all under development to combat different cancers with expected positive life-changing results for cancer patients. VIP236, an SMDC under development for treating advanced/metastatic solid tumors, has shown great lab results, and the developmental drug is in FDA Phase I clinical trial. Management expects data from the clinical to be forthcoming in 2024. Management recently entered an FDA Phase I clinical on VIP943 , an ADC for treating certain types of leukemia, and published results on the study are expected to come sometime in 2024. The Company is developing VIP924, a treatment for multiple malignancies, and VIP512, a combination drug agent. Vincerx Pharma is aggressively addressing the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through novel and innovative drug treatments. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Vincerx Pharma, Inc. - https://vincerx.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 518, on October 7, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 519, on October 9, at 10:30 PM PT.

John Lai, PetVivo Ho l dings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) CEO/President, and Judd Spodek, Owner/Trainer, Sit Happens, Inc. talk on location with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. PETV's patented product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , gives veterinarians a tool to help pet owners manage their pets' osteoarthritis and joint-related ailments. John informs viewers that in October 2022, the Spryng product was in fifty (50) clinics in a handful of states, but in July 2023, the product is available in five hundred (500) clinics in 49 states. The equine marketplace is the most extensive consumer of the product, but K-9 and feline treatment use is rising. The Company has several studies pending. Once data is available, the Company's sales/marketing team will have more data to approach more veterinarians. The FDA designated the animal product as a device, and it has proven efficacy and safety. Judd Spodek, Owner/Trainer of Sit Happens, Inc., a dog training company in New York City/Long -Island, shares his experience with Spryng on his elderly 15-year-old dog, Joey. After consulting with the dog's veterinarian and exhausting all other ineffective options, the vet told Judd about PETV's Spryng. They injected his dog, and within a few days, the results were terrific, with the dog walking again with apparently no pain or discomfort. Judd is telling all his clients and others about PETV's Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, especially with owners whose pets are showing lameness and other joint problems. Viewers can learn more about PetVivo Cares , a non-profit organization that helps pets who are suffering from pain and lameness in their joints. John says to follow the Company’s progress on its social media sites and to receive news and updates from the website, https://petvivo.com/ . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 518, on October 7, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 519, on October 9, at 10:30 PM PT.

TV Host Jane King from New to The Street and Co-Host David T. Fagan, President of Top Talent Agency from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , talk with Mark Kohler, M.PR.A., CPA, JD , and Founder of Kohler Tax Associates . The Biden Administration is considering lowering the maximum amounts one can contribute to Roth IRA accounts. Regardless of the pending changes, Mark explains the importance and the numerous benefits of funding a Roth IRA. With tax-free contributions and family surviving rights, a Roth IRA is a great way to store and grow wealth, especially for the self-employed. Many tax advisors, including Mark, believe that the US Social Security system will continue to have financial shortcomings, and people need to look for financial security solutions beyond social security. As a corporate CFO/Director at Directed IRA, Mark explains more about self-direct Roth IRAs and how anyone can easily set one up at Directed IRA. Self-direct Roth IRA account holders with Direct IRA can invest in anything they choose. Mark is an Author and YouTube Media and PodCast Host offering tax advice to millions. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows; download or visit Kohler Tax Associates - https://markjkohler.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 518, on October 7, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 519, on October 9, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , interviews Hope Tian, Artist/Owner of Ho p e Tian Oil Painting. Hope was born and raised in Beijing, China, and in the late 1990s, she moved to the US to pursue her graduate degree in New York State. In 2011, Hope painted a portrait for her son as his birthday gift; she realized her talent and pursued her art career. As self-taught and working with oil, Tian creates beautiful art depicting portraits , landscapes , seascapes , and still life, anything that inspires her. Tian explains that she visualizes each oil canvas painting before beginning each artwork. Inspirations can come from the Master artists or the simplest of events in her life, but LOVE provides her with the most inspiration for her creativity. Art taught Hope that anything is possible, and that pursuing her passion becomes a fulfilling career. She is grateful for her family, friends, other artists, and the art gallery communities, all providing support and influential inspiration for her oils. Currently living in Massachusetts, artwork done by Hope Tian is available for sale, or you can commission her talent for your unique and personal piece of art. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hope Tian Oil Painting - https://www.hopetianart.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 518, on October 7, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 519, on October 9, at 10:30 PM PT.

Alain Ghiai, internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) and TV Host/Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry on New to The Street's "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" talk about another cybersecurity topic – AI chat products. "The Hackers News" recently reported on Microsoft Bing's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot directing end-users to malware sites. End-users unknowingly download malware from the site onto their devices. Text messages, emails, fake ads, and other cyber threats exist, where hackers constantly try to steal data using malware and ransomware-downloaded codes. Alain informs viewers that Big Tech platforms often track website use, and hackers have that data. Hackers cleverly create emails and texts containing malware links that focus on points-of-interest matters developed from obtained web traffic data. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows one to cruise the internet with privacy. Unfortunately, some VPN services use 3rd party Big Tech platforms that are known to sell traffic data to other entities, limiting privacy concerns. Sekur.com's SekurVPN is a superior product that never tracks data and never sells data to 3rd parties. Priced reasonably , SekurVPN has its end-users always appearing in Switzerland no matter where they are on the net globally. It is straightforward to install on Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android devices. SekurVPN , SekurMail , SekurMessenger , and other Sekur service offerings all come with superior military encryption technology, and all products operate on Sekur's 100% owned servers located in Switzerland. Alain is still offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings monthly and yearly on SekurVPN and other service plans ; the discount is good for five years. Remember Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws . It never data mines, sells data, asks for a phone number, uses 3rd party platforms, and tracks web traffic. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurp r ivatedata.com/ ivatedata.com/ , http:/sekur . com/ and https://www.se k urvpn.com/ . "What is your privacy worth?" The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 518, on October 7, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 519, on October 9, at 10:30 PM PT.

About Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINC) ($VINC):

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINC) ($VINC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing differentiated and novel therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer. Vincerx has assembled a seasoned management team with a proven track record of successful oncology drug development, approvals, and value creation. The Company's diverse pipeline consists of the next-generation antibody conjugate, VIP943, in Phase 1; small molecule drug-conjugate, VIP236, in Phase 1; preclinical antibody-drug conjugate, VIP924; CDK9 inhibitor, enitociclib, currently in an NIH-sponsored Phase 1; and its next-generation modular bioconjugation platform. Vincerx is based in Palo Alto, California, and has a research facility in Monheim, Germany - www.vincerx.com .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals in a capital and time-efficient way. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for treating animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company's lead product, Spryng ™ with OsteoCushion ™ technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for managing lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About Kohler Tax Associates / Mark Kohler, M.PR.A., C.P.A., J.D :

Kohler Tax Associates' mission is to help business owners and investors find a Certified Tax Advisor that implements 'street smart tax strategies' and helps their clients build wealth, protect their assets, and plan their estate and legacy. Kohler Tax Associates' Founder, Mark J. Kohler, is a CPA, Attorney, co-host of the PodCasts "The Main Street Business Podcast" and the author of "The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom- What Wall Street Isn't Telling You" as well as several other well-known books. He is also the CFO of Directed IRA Trust Company and a senior partner at the law firm KKOS Lawyers. By contacting Kohler Tax Associates, you will find a tax advisor trained to help you save taxes and better live Your American Dream - https://markjkohler.com/

About Hope Tian Oil Painting:



Hope Tian Oil Painting's Artist/Owner, Hope Tian, finds great excitement and creativity in exploring varied subjects and eclectic oil painting styles. Her artwork ranges from impressionistic or post-impressionistic to expressionistic or fauvist to truly representational to abstract. Hope's paintings are heavily influenced by her keen interest in and ongoing study of master painters. Standing before Hope Tian's original oil painting, there is a deep emotional expression, creatively textured layering, vividly vibrant colors, and lively free brush strokes ranging from the lightest touch to heavy, thick paint, all resulting in a unique artistic experience - https://www.hopetianart.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter : @sekurprivate .

