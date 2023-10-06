FAITH AND FAMILY EVENT AT ARKANSAS STATE FAIR FEATURING AWARD-WINNING ARTIST CROWDER AND RENOWNED EVANGELIST NICK HALL

Arkansas State Fair Attendees Are Invited To Faith and Family Night On October 17

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify, the country's largest free Christian music festival, is excited to announce that they are continuing the momentum from August’s Amplify Fest by hosting the first-ever Faith and Family Night at the Arkansas State Fair on Tuesday, October 17 at 7 p.m. The event will feature a live performance from award-winning artist Crowder and a timely message of hope from world-renowned evangelist and Pulse founder Nick Hall.

Every single Arkansas State Fair attendee will be able to attend this event simply by purchasing a ticket for admission to the state fair at this link or in-person. There are no additional costs for Faith and Family Night as it will take place on the fairgrounds, but those who feel compelled can make a donation to support the event. This is a unique opportunity for families and friends to gather together and enjoy a night of worship and inspiration in a setting unlike any other.

"We believe this is a powerful opportunity for us to bring the genuine hope and love of the Gospel to the Arkansas State Fair, giving thousands of people the chance to hear and sing about Jesus," said Nick Hall. "Sharing His message of hope is all about meeting people where they are, and we are thrilled to expand our reach even further beyond the 45,000 people in the state who experienced Amplify in August."

Faith and Family Night will start off with worship led by award-winning Christian music artist, Crowder. With over 3 million records sold, 1.8 billion global streams, and 5 GRAMMY® Nominations, Crowder has been featured on numerous Christian music charts and stages. He is known for his unique blend of folk, bluegrass, and rock music.

“Crowder’s performance is going to be the perfect way to not only encourage and inspire, but he will also create an electric environment for people to genuinely have a blast at this super special State Fair performance,” Hall continued. “We are so thankful that Crowder is able to join us in Little Rock for this unique opportunity to talk about Jesus at a public event. We are confident this night is going to be life-changing for all those who join us.”

Faith and Family Night at the Arkansas State Fair is a testament to the power of gathering as a community under the banner of Jesus, and it’s a privilege to do so with the backing of an event that is attended by thousands throughout the state and region. Amplify invites everyone to come and experience the power of worship, evangelism and the movement of Jesus in their lives.

Family and Faith Night is completely free for all who would like to attend, thanks to generous community sponsors, churches and donors who share the vision of growing the Kingdom of God. For more information about Amplify and Faith and Family Night at the Arkansas State Fair, visit amplifyfest.org/statefair.

About Pulse

Founder and President Nick Hall started Pulse in 2006 on his college campus. Since then, Pulse has seen 330 million people impacted by the Gospel and two million people have responded to Jesus through their initiatives. Pulse is a prayer and evangelism movement on mission to empower the Church and Make Jesus Known. Since Pulse’s founding, they have linked arms with hundreds of ministries and churches around the world to fuel evangelistic movements. Whether hosting a big outreach event or providing the evangelistic voice at another organization’s event, training evangelists on American college campuses, or overseas in Africa, the common goal of everything they do is to share the hope of Jesus. Learn more at www.pulse.org.

About Nick Hall

Nick Hall is on earth to tell people about Jesus. He started a grassroots movement as a college student and has spent the last 20 years traveling the world to meet people where they are and tell them that they matter. As a student at North Dakota State University, Nick’s life was changed when he wrote a paper titled “Pulse” for his English class hoping to combat the depression, substance abuse, and suicide that was impacting his friends and their campus. That paper unleashed one of the largest student-led efforts in American history, launching a nonprofit that exists today. Through Pulse events, Nick has shared a message of hope with over 330 million people around the globe. Everywhere Nick goes, he talks to people about faith and the deeper issues of life, because he knows what it feels like to make mistakes, experience heartbreak, and be alone. One of the goals of Nick’s life is to come alongside students who desire to impact their high school or college campus, because that’s where this all began. Nick lives in Minneapolis with his wife Tiffany and three children.

