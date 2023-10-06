Crusader Vans Launch A Selection Of Ford Van Leasing Options As A Flexible And Cost-Effective Solution For Businesses and Individuals

Buxted, United Kingdom, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusader Vans, a family-run van leasing company based in the UK, has recently launched a selection of Ford Van Leasing options on its website as a flexible and cost-effective solution for businesses and individuals.

A van lease is a long-term rental agreement where a customer hires a van for an agreed term. During this period, the lessee will pay a monthly fee for the agreed term, and at the end of the contract, the lessee must return the vehicle to the retailer or extend the van rental period. Van Leasing is an affordable way to drive a brand new vehicle every 2 – 3 years and allows individuals to have full access to the newer models, technologies and safety features without going through the hassle of selling a vehicle before purchasing a new one.

The company’s selection of Ford vans is a cheaper alternative to getting a brand-new van and can be leased for personal or corporate use. Due to the business’s long-standing reputation in the automotive industry, which makes it a top choice for many leasing customers, Crusader Vans offers a variety of competitive Ford van leasing options. These include:

Ford Transit Lease

The Ford Transit is a standout model in the Ford van lineup, preferred by many for its utility and reliability. Cost-effective by offering the same rental price throughout the finance lease term, the Ford Transit 350 is one of the larger commercial vehicles within the Ford Van range but comes with all the modern gadgets expected with every Ford van.

Ideal for a range of businesses, due to its large load and volume capacity, the Ford Transitcan transport large items or heavy loads thanks to its length, which goes from L2 (850Kg payload) to L4 (2320 Kg payload).

Ford Transit Custom Lease

With a variety of different models available, such as the Ford Transit Custom Leader, Trend and Limited, either in a panel van or double cab fashion, Crusader Vans caters to unique business requirements with its Transit Custom lease options.

The Ford Transit Custom is a versatile option tailored to those needing a bit more customization and specificity in their commercial vehicle; the Ford Transit Custom is one of Ford’s most popular vans for a good reason. The range of transit customs is incredibly spacious, affordable, and reliable in the long term, as well as boasting a selection of features, such as parking distance sensors, a double cab in van, cruise control, rear ladders, roof racks, and numerous different body type styles.

2023 Ford Transit Custom

On its website, Crusader Vans has added a helpful Ford Transit Van Review 2023, which focuses on the van’s next-generation connectivity upgrades and productivity compared to earlier models, as well as its clever new features that allow drivers to treat their van as a mobile office by offering a 13” touchscreen, 5G embedded modem, host of intelligent software and Ford Pro connectivity tools.

The 2023 Ford Transit Custom is available in electrified vehicles, providing environmental considerations with zero-emission driving or traditional diesel powertrains that deliver excellent fuel efficiency.

Ford Van Models

Crusader Vans provides expert guidance in helping customers select the right Ford van for their needs and, along with the options provided above, has an array of Ford Van models ready for lease on its website, such as:

Ford Transit Courier – The smallest member of the Transit family, but despite its size, the van is packed with many features expected on a van double its size.

– The smallest member of the Transit family, but despite its size, the van is packed with many features expected on a van double its size. Ford Transit Connect – The perfect van for those wanting to carry a large load but still need a van nimble enough to fit up those tight, windy city roads.

– The perfect van for those wanting to carry a large load but still need a van nimble enough to fit up those tight, windy city roads. Ford Ranger – A large pickup truck ideal for small businesses or casual personal use, with great mileage.

More information

To learn more about Crusader Vans and its selection of Ford Van leasing options,please visit the website at https://www.crusader-vans.co.uk/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/crusader-vans-launch-a-selection-of-ford-van-leasing-options-as-a-flexible-and-cost-effective-solution-for-businesses-and-individuals/

Crusader Vans Crusader House, High Street Buxted East Sussex TN22 4LA United Kingdom 01825 701200 https://www.crusader-vans.co.uk/