Moxies announces the reopening of its revitalized Langley location

With a seasonally inspired menu and a bright new modern designed restaurant, Moxies Langley is reintroducing itself to the township

LANGLEY, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOXIES is delighted to announce the re-opening of its refurbished location at 8828 - 201 Street, Langley Twp. Elevating the dining experience, Moxies’ menu offers high-quality made-in-house food and drinks created using fresh ingredients. With the recent renovations fully completed, the upscale casual restaurant is perfectly poised to accommodate locals, out-of-town diners, and cocktail connoisseurs with its trademark signature ambiance and top-tier service.

Located in central Langley, the latest rebrand includes a modern colour palette, featuring the use of greenery and natural wood throughout the restaurant. At 8000 square feet, the venue has a light interior space with seating for 300 guests and a 60-seat rooftop patio, ensuring plenty of flexible options are available for any party or private dining event. Led by Operating Partner, Jerome Uy, the locally based Moxies team is looking forward to welcoming guests back to experience their exceptional hospitality in an updated new space.



“With a newly refreshed menu, beautifully bright renovated location, and award-winning hospitality, we are thrilled to share the full re-opening of Moxies Langley," shares Joanne Forrester, President, and COO, “As a big part of the community, we are very excited to reintroduce guests to the Moxies brand, providing an unforgettable and elevated experience."





Director of Culinary and Beverage Chef Brandon Thordarson is excited to bring his passion and knowledge of the brand to the latest revamped location. Chef Brandon has curated a menu of artfully crafted, fresh flavours exclusive to Moxies. Diners can expect an extensive modern menu containing one-of-a-kind, crave-able dishes made in-house daily and exceptional cocktails that look just as delicious as they taste.

Moxies’ globally inspired menu includes standout dishes that the brand is renowned for, including Tuna Sushi Stack, with sushi grade tuna, seasoned rice, avocado, mango, soy ginger glaze, spicy mayo, and seasoned prawn crackers; Thai Curry Laska made with house-made creamy coconut broth, mushrooms, rice noodles, and fresh vegetables; and Chipotle Mango Chicken with house-made chipotle seasoning, ancient grains, seasonal vegetables, avocado and salsa.









Guests can expect a wide selection of margaritas, handcrafted cocktails, and a curated wine list featuring some of BC's finest selections. Happy Hour runs every day with the addition of half-priced bottles of wine on Wednesdays. Drink highlights include the Ginger Peach Smash, Lavender Lemonade, and the renowned, Marky Marg made with Flecha Azul Blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, pineapple syrup & fresh basil.

“I am honoured to be a part of such an exciting change to our restaurant. Having grown up in Langley, Moxies has always been a staple of our community and I can't wait for our team, and our guests to see what's coming next.” says Sean Clary, General Manager, Moxies Langley.





Moxies Langley is located at the Sandman Hotel, near Langley Event Center, Colossus Cineplex Theaters, and the Historic Fort Langley. Moxies will welcome visitors seven days a week and open late on Fridays and Saturdays, with Happy Hour available from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. - Close daily.

For more information, visit www.moxies.com, and follow MOXIES on Instagram, @moxies

About Moxies

Moxies, a premium casual Canadian concept owned by Northland Properties and Dallas Stars proprietor Tom Gaglardi, is well-known for delivering a uniquely stylish and relaxed guest experience through its blend of high-end design, uncompromising food and beverage items, and a friendly, energetic approach to hospitality. The menu at Moxies offers globally inspired flavors with fresh, high-quality ingredients made fresh in-house. Moxies serves lunch, dinner, happy hour, and a late-night menu seven days a week and weekend brunch at over 58 restaurant locations across Canada and in the United States, including Boston, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Miami, Scottsdale, Toronto, and Vancouver.

