SDDOT Receives CRISI Program Funding for Sisseton Milbank Railroad Modernization Project

PIERRE, SD –The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will receive approximately $24 million in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program funding for the Sisseton Milbank Railroad (SMRR) modernization project. The project includes development, design, and construction for the replacement of 37 miles of the SMRR, including the rehabilitation of one bridge. Governor Kristi Noem had recommended $6.25 million in general funds for the SMRR project in her 2023 budget, and this was passed by the legislature through Senate Bill 16.

“This CRISI program funding is a vital investment for South Dakota to ensure safety and efficiency in rail transport,” said Joel Jundt, SDDOT Transportation Secretary. “This modernization project will make rail safer, more reliable, and more resilient, delivering tangible benefits to strengthen the supply chain across our state.”

The SMRR modernization project focuses on safety enhancements and will also enable more efficient truck unloading operations and transportation of grain along the corridor. Selected projects, like the SMRR modernization project, are designed to tackle issues facing communities and invest in a 21st century rail network yielding greater benefits – faster and more reliable deliveries of goods, safer communities, cleaner transportation, and more jobs and workforce development opportunities. This state funding meets the CRISI program requirements for local cost share.

