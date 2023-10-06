NEWS

LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission to host saddle microchipping event October 19

October 6, 2023

Contact:

Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256

Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179

presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

Baton Rouge, La. – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission will host its next saddle microchipping event on Thursday, October 19, from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. It will be held at the Louis A. Mouch Jr. Multi-Purpose Facility, located at 210 Turner Drive in Port Allen, Louisiana.

LDAF’s microchip identification program provides all saddle owners in the state of Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified with a microchip implant. If microchipped saddles are ever stolen, the program allows brand officers to confirm ownership and return the property. This service is provided free to the public.

“Saddles are expensive and typically do not have identifiable marks or serial numbers,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “This program assists with the return of saddles in the event they are stolen. We’ve had great success with the program thus far, chipping hundreds of saddles. We are proud to be able to bring this service to our equine community.”

This effort is a joint venture of the Livestock Brand Commission, parish sheriff’s offices, other law enforcement agencies, parish cattlemen’s associations, and riding clubs.

Should there be any questions, please contact the Livestock Brand Commission at 225-925-3962.

