Smart Lighting Market Trends, Future Dynamics, Cost Analysis, and Growth Insights by 2026 | Growing at a CAGR of 20.5%.

Smart Lighting Market

Smart Lighting Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the smart lighting market share, garnering 23.70% of the total share during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Smart Lighting Market by Offering (Hardware and Software), Connectivity Technology (Bluetooth, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, and DALI), Lighting Technology (LED, Halogen, Incandescent, Fluorescent, and CFL), and Industry Vertical (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.

The global smart lighting market size is expected to generate revenue worth $8.68 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $38.68 billion by 2026, to register a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1029

Smart lighting is designed to manage luminance remotely. It ensures energy efficiency and includes automated controls and highly efficient fixtures that can adjust depending on conditions, such as occupancy and external lighting. Lighting is an intentional use of light to add practical and aesthetic effect to a space. Furthermore, these systems include general, accent, and task lighting. Besides this, smart lighting systems ensure lower energy usage and high cost savings.

Recent years have witnessed fast adoption of Zigbee wireless technology in the IoT market. Most smart devices used for residential and commercial purposes are equipped with Zigbee technology. It offers consumers easy-to-use control over installed LED light bulbs, LED fixtures, switches, and remotes, which creates lucrative smart lighting market opportunity globally.

Get Customized Reports with you’re Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1029

The research report presents a complete judgment of the smart lighting market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The smart lighting industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global smart lighting market include,

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cree, Inc.

Eaton

Deco Lighting, Inc.

Dialight

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Syska

Top Impacting Factors:

The dynamics such as rise in demand for intelligent street lightning systems in developing and developed nations, growth in need for energy-efficient lighting systems for sustainable development, and high penetration of LED bulbs and lightnings, globally, drive the global smart lighting market trends. However, high installation cost and maintenance cost in smart lighting hamper the market growth. Furthermore, advancement in wireless communication technology, growth in developments of smart city projects, especially in Asia-Pacific, and emergence of IoT technology for smart lightning is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the smart lighting industry growth.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international smart lighting market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1029

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the smart lighting market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major smart lighting suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.