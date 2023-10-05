Prime Minister at the 3rd European Political Community Summit

SLOVENIA, October 5 - More than 40 leaders from across Europe exchanged views and opinions on current issues on the old continent in an informal platform. The meeting focused on Europe's future and how to consolidate its geostrategic position and make it even more resilient and prosperous.

"I regret the absence of Turkey and Azerbaijan from today's meeting, as the European Political Community Summit should have addressed the challenges of the European continent, not only of the European Union," the Prime Minister said on his arrival in Granada. He stressed the importance of dialogue and of equal representation of all parties involved, including Turkey. "Ensuring people's safety is our highest priority. And that is the first thing we should strive for. Only then come political solutions," he added.

Today's talks on the margins of the summit also focused on the recent fighting in northern Kosovo. Asked about possible measures against Serbia, the Prime Minister pointed out that Slovenia would join the EU's common position if one were formulated, but that the EU Member States had not yet discussed possible measures.

He believes it is right that the international community, including Slovenia, condemn the perpetrators of the recent armed conflict, and sees the solution to the tensions in a re-run of the elections: "Everyone, including the Serbian community, must be called upon to participate in the elections." Then a solution should be found for the community of Serbian municipalities.

As regards further support for Ukraine, Dr Golob expects the Community's interest to prevail in the agreements on the future financial aid package at EU level.

The Prime Minister was welcomed in Granada by the host of the summit, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who addressed the opening plenary session of EU leaders and several other European countries. He stressed the importance of the platform of the European Political Community in the context of the war in Ukraine and its consequences for the European economy and society. He warned of the escalation of violence and instability in the Western Balkans and said that Europe's future can only be based on unity, solidarity and cooperation.

The leaders continued the discussion in three working tables. The Slovenian Prime Minister participated in a roundtable on energy, environment and climate change. In the light of the war in Ukraine, Europe continues to diversify its supply routes and energy sources, so it will be well prepared for winter. The green transition and the decarbonisation of the economy must also continue.

In the discussion, Dr Golob highlighted the growing dimensions of climate change and the need to strengthen the EU's resilience and response to natural disasters. Solidarity is key, as the floods in Slovenia in August proved. The other topics of the roundtables were the digital transition and artificial intelligence, multilateralism, security and geopolitical issues.

The European Political Community Summit, last held in Moldova in June this year, provides opportunities for a number of bilateral meetings between leaders from the wider region. In their talks, the leaders touched in particular on the current situation in Kosovo and Nagorno-Karabakh, including Prime Minister Dr Robert Golob with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. He and the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, discussed Georgia's rapprochement with the EU.

The leaders concluded the European Political Community Summit with a working dinner and a tour of Spain's cultural heritage at the Alhambra Palace, where the Prime Minister and Ms Tina Gaber were welcomed by the Spanish royal couple, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.