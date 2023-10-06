Digital Production Inkjet Printing Market worth $7.53 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Global digital production inkjet printing market is growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, India., Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital production inkjet printer market is witnessing sturdy growth in Italy owing to factors such as the rising adoption of digital solutions and digital advertising. As inkjet technology can be used on a wide range of materials such as paper, cardboard, and canvas, it is widely adopted by the market player in Italy as a solution.

Digital Production Inkjet Printing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.99 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $7.53 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

Growing Availability of Cut-sheet and Continuous-feed Inkjet Presses is driving the growth of digital production inkjet printing market.





Global Digital Production Inkjet Printing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 4.99 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 7.53 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Type, Production Method, Application, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Several companies in the digital production inkjet printing market provide a wide range of products. For example, in 2023, Canon launched the ColorStream 8000 Web Feb Inkjet Printer series. The availability of a wide variety of inkjet printers is expected to boost the product demand for different applications in transactional, publishing, advertising, and other industries, which is likely to contribute to the growth of the digital production inkjet printing market size during the forecast period.





Europe Dominates Digital Production Inkjet Printing Market:

The Europe digital production inkjet printing market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. Per the World Intellectual Property Organization, as of 2021, Germany published 413,158 books and deposited the most books at a national repository, followed by the US (197,931), Japan (116,914), the UK (152,355), and the Republic of Korea (100,242). Europe has the highest number of books published and deposited at national legal repositories. The digital production inkjet printing method is used in book printing, which is propelling the growth of the digital production inkjet printing market growth in the region.

For example, in February 2023, Canon launched the ProStream 3,000 series, a digital production inkjet printer for the commercial print market. Its first product was installed in Pixartprinting Group in Italy to provide higher productivity and efficiency in the production workflow.

The demand for effective solutions for transactional printing is fueling the adoption of inkjet solutions for printing technologies in the country. Transactional printing requires clear and high-quality printing as it displays monetary critical information. Digital production inkjet printers are progressively used for transactional documents that need high-volume printing and are easy to read. The rising unveiling of printers for transactional applications in the UK fosters the market. For instance, in December 2022, RISO launched VALEZUS T2200 and VALEZUS T1200, two new cut-sheet high-speed inkjet printers for the UK production print market.

The market leaders are investing in the France printing industries. For example, in October 2020, Konica Minolta, Inc. announced an additional investment in France-based MGI Digital Technology (MGI), a digital production inkjet printer provider. This investment will help MGI expand, innovate new technologies, and launch new products. In addition, in March 2023, Kyocera Corporation acquired NIXKA, a France-based inkjet print engine producer and systems, to expand its business in France. As stated by Konica Minolta, Inc., the packaging printing market is anticipated to grow by 15% annually from 2018 to 2028. Thus, the rising investment and acquisition strategies by the key players are projected to foster the France digital production inkjet printer market.





Digital Production Inkjet Printing Market: Segmental Overview

The global digital production inkjet printing market is segmented, based on production method, into cut sheet, continuous feed, sheet-fed, and web-based. The continuous feed segment held the largest share of the digital production inkjet printing market in 2022. Continuous feed printers are commonly used in commercial printing to produce high-quality catalogs, forms, posters, flyers, direct mail, and other materials. This method is used for printing magazines, newspapers, packaging, and labels, among other high-volume printing applications. The continuous feed method is different from the drop-on-demand method, which is used in most home inkjet printers. The continuous feed method has several advantages over the drop-on-demand method. It is more efficient for printing large volumes of paper, and it can produce higher-quality prints. Additionally, the continuous feed method is more versatile and can be used to print on a wider range of materials. Also, this is a high-speed method, and it can print up to 150 meter per minute. Continuous feed printers can produce high-quality prints with resolutions up to 2,400 dpi. All these factors are boosting the adoption of continuous feed production printers, which is driving the digital production inkjet printing market growth.





Digital Production Inkjet Printing Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Hewlett-Packard Development Co Lp, Canon Inc, Ricoh USA Inc, Fujifilm Business Innovation Singapore Pte Ltd, Xerox Holdings Corp, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd, Eastman Kodak Co, Colorjet India Ltd, Screen Gp Americas Llc, Inca Digital Printers Ltd, and Epson India Pvt Ltd are among the key players operating in the digital production inkjet printing market players that were profiled in the report. Several other major digital production inkjet printing market players were studied and analyzed during this market research study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The digital production inkjet printing market report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their growth.





Global Digital Production Inkjet Printing Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Drivers

Growing Availability of Cut-sheet and Continuous-feed Inkjet Presses

Rising Use of Sheetfed Inkjet

Growing Availability of Various Product Options





Restraints

High Initial Investment

Limited Color Gamut





Opportunities

Continued Shift to Digital Printing

Increasing Demand for Short-run Printing





Future Trends

Growing Focus on Technological Advancements





Recent Developments:

In September 2022, WestRock Company, a top provider of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, acquired the HP PageWide T1190 Press to support and expand its unmatched corrugated printing capabilities, increase value, and enable customers to win in the marketplace.

In April 2022, First Move installed the Xerox Baltoro High Fusion Inkjet Press, adding to the already impressive digital printing capability. Baltoro enables First Move True High Definition 1200x1200 dpi printing at up to 300 A4 images per minute duplex; in this, every sheet is personalized.





