Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies Inaugural Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will present at Jefferies Inaugural Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit to be held on October 11, 2023.

Company Fireside Chat Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
   
Time: 2:25 PM Eastern Time
   
Webcast: Register here
   
Presenters: Ian Mortimer, President and Chief Executive Officer
Sherry Aulin, Chief Financial Officer
   

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: (604) 484-3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com


Primary Logo

