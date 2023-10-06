Submit Release
First Western Financial, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, October 19

DENVER, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW), a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado (“First Western”), announced today that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the markets close on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time/12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 20, 2023, to discuss First Western’s financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the News & Events page of First Western’s investor relations website.

Participants on the conference call will need to click on the Telephone Access link provided below, register for the conference call, and then they will receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Telephone Access: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2dd97974afa54016910a3d47035cf03b

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the News & Events page of First Western’s investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Contacts:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Tony Rossi
310-622-8221

MYFW@finprofiles.com
IR@myfw.com


