Thermal Protector Market Expected to Reach $88,744.9 thousand by 2031 | Registering a CAGR of 4.5%

Thermal Protector Market Insight

Thermal Protector Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2031

The surge in electric motor demand driven by electronics, coupled with a growing population, is set to boost the market. This, along with rising electricity needs, will further drive demand for market” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Thermal Protector Market by Application (Motor, Transformer, Compressor, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global thermal protector market size was valued at $59,971.2 thousand in 2022 and is projected to reach $88,744.9 thousand by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

A thermal protector is a device, which protects the motor, compressor, and transformer of electronics from raised temperatures. It disconnects the current at preset temperatures and re-establishes the current when the temperatures return to normal. According to the International Energy Agency, worldwide energy utilization increased by 4.6% in 2021, twice the normal rate in 2018. In addition, around 40% of electricity is being used to power electric motors. This was driven by the strengthening of the global economy in the past few years and an increase in demand for electricity. Furthermore, power demand is growing at a rate of 4%, and the share of electricity in global energy consumption is estimated to reach 24% by 2040.

With growing electricity requirements, the demand for electric products is expected to increase simultaneously, which is likely to drive the growth of the thermal protector market globally. In addition, with an exponentially increasing population, the demand for electricity is anticipated to escalate significantly, which eventually will foster the demand for electric appliances, thereby escalating the demand for thermal protectors.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market owing to a surge in growth of the overall economy. China is the main driver for the growth of the Asia-Pacific thermal protector market. This is attributed to the fact that China is one of the largest consumers and producers of various home appliances and consumer electronics products. In addition, it is involved in exporting several input supplies to a wide range of industries that are essentially used to produce finished goods

The global thermal protector industry is segmented into applications and regions. Depending on the application, the thermal protector market analysis is fragmented into motor, compressor, transformer, and others (coffee pots, automatic toasters, laminators, electric water pots, steam guns, steam irons, wind warmers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers). Region-wise, the thermal protector market growth is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competitive Analysis:

The Thermal Protector industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Thermal Protector market include,

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Changsheng Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.

Thermtrol Corporation

sensata technologies, inc.

Dongguan Henghao Electric Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Senbao Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd.

Tianyin Electromechanical

Seki Controls Co., Ltd.

Portage Electric Products, Inc.

Calco Electric

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL THERMAL PROTECTOR MARKET

- The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the growth of the global Thermal Protector market trends.

- This impact is primarily attributed to significant disruptions in the supply chain and shutdown of the manufacturing and end-use industries such as electronic equipment and consumer goods, hence resulting in a decline in demand for thermal Protector during this period.

- However, the opening of the market after the gradual lifting of the lockdown and the increase in consumption of electronic equipment will support the market demand for thermal protectors

Key findings of the study

- On the basis of application, the motor segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

- Asia-Pacific garnered the highest thermal protector market share of 45% in 2021, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%.

