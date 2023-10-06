Submit Release
Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "28th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair"

MACAU, October 6 - To celebrate the 28th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at Venetian Macao Convention & Exhibition Centre and at our Philatelic Shop of General Post Office, during 19th to 22nd October 2023 to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “28th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair”. Opening hours are as follows:

19/10

Venetian Macao Convention & Exhibition Centre               

(Trade Visitors)

12:00 - 19:00

 

Philatelic Shop of General Post Office

12:00 - 18:00

20/10

Venetian Macao Convention & Exhibition Centre (Public)

10:00 - 19:00

21/10

Venetian Macao Convention & Exhibition Centre (Public)

10:00 - 19:00

22/10

Venetian Macao Convention & Exhibition Centre (Public)

10:00 - 18:00

Commemorative envelopes of this event priced at MOP4.00 each and various philatelic products of Macao will be available for sale. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!

During the exhibition, visitors can easily find the booth of CTT by scanning the following navigation QR code with WeChat.

