Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,622 in the last 365 days.

Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "Open Day of Government Headquarters of the MSAR"

MACAU, October 6 - To celebrate the Open Day of Government Headquarters of the MSAR, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van, from 09:00 to 18:00 on 21st and 22nd October 2023, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “Open Day of Government Headquarters of the MSAR”.

Special sets, each containing a commemorative envelope and a postcard presented in an exquisite cover and priced at MOP20.00, will be issued. The commemorative envelopes will also be available for individual sale at MOP4.00 each. In addition, various philatelic products will be available for customer’s selection. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!

You just read:

Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "Open Day of Government Headquarters of the MSAR"

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more