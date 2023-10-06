Results of property management, security, cleaning, advertising and conference & exhibition organising services survey 2022

MACAU, October 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 613 establishments were engaged in Property Management (228 establishments, up by 2 year-on-year), Security (61 establishments, unchanged) and Cleaning Services (324 establishments, up by 21) in 2022. Total number of persons engaged dropped by 754 year-on-year to 28,222.

Receipts of Property Management Services went down by 2.4% year-on-year to MOP1.95 billion, while expenditure increased by 0.4% to MOP1.81 billion. Gross Surplus fell by 28.9% year-on-year to MOP131 million. Gross Value Added, which measures the industry’s contribution to the economy, decreased by 4.1% year-on-year to MOP1.14 billion.

Security Services saw a decline in receipts and expenditure for three consecutive years owing to a drop in demand from some industries. In 2022, receipts of Security Services edged down by 0.4% year-on-year to MOP2.15 billion, and expenditure decreased by 2.4% to MOP1.98 billion. Gross Surplus and Gross Value Added of the industry stood at MOP167 million and MOP2.02 billion respectively, up by 32.2% and 0.8% year-on-year.

Receipts of Cleaning Services grew by 1.0% year-on-year to MOP1.33 billion, and expenditure rose by 1.5% to MOP1.24 billion. Gross Surplus of the industry dropped by 5.4% year-on-year to MOP85.29 million, while Gross Value Added dipped by 1.4% to MOP1.07 billion.

A total of 724 establishments were engaged in Advertising (619 establishments, down by 14) and Conference & Exhibition Organising Services (105 establishments, up by 2) in 2022. Number of persons engaged totalled 1,893, down by 85 year-on-year.

Receipts of the Advertising industry went up by 2.0% year-on-year to MOP563 million, attributable to a 12.6% rise in receipts from MICE & other event organising services (MOP162 million). Expenditure amounted to MOP568 million, an increase of 8.1% year-on-year. The Advertising industry had a deficit of MOP3.02 million in 2022, reversing from a surplus in 2021. Gross Value Added of the industry dropped by 8.2% year-on-year to MOP184 million.

Receipts and expenditure of Conference & Exhibition Organising Services decreased by 6.2% and 4.6% year-on-year to MOP390 million and MOP394 million respectively. The industry posted a loss of MOP3.80 million. Gross Value Added of the industry totalled MOP78.13 million, a fall of 18.7% year-on-year.