Six key takeaways from the Conservative Party conference in Manchester

4. The levelling up agenda no longer looks like a government priority

Any discussion of ‘levelling up’ at the conference naturally turned quickly to fevered speculation around changes to HS2. Rishi Sunak’s speech on Wednesday put an end to that speculation, announcing his new ‘network north’, a set of smaller transport projects across England. The government has not yet set out the timescale for these projects to be delivered. After the problems with HS2, people are understandably sceptical that this new promised investment will materialise.

However, the levelling up agenda, as set out in last year’s white paper, was always about more than transport, with the government’s 12 missions encompassing most areas of policy. Yet there was little at the conference to suggest that these missions, and the goal to reduce longstanding regional inequalities, remain this government’s priority. Michael Gove, the secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities, focused mostly on housing during his speech, with little to say about his department’s flagship agenda. The exception was a new announcement of just over £1 billion committed to 55 towns to be spent over 10 years. But while this money will be welcome in the places that receive it, just over £100m per year will do little to address regional disparities, highlighting a gap between the transformative change promised by rhetoric of ‘levelling up’ and the reality of this government’s current policy offer.

In events at the fringe of the conference, including those hosted by the IfG, the clear success story on levelling up is the progress the government has begun to make on devolution within England. But even here, there was acknowledgment that the task is only half complete and we need a more uniform and consistent settlement over the coming years.