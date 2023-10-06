Immersion Cooling for EV Batteries Market worth $156.90 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The immersion cooling for EV batteries market is growing at a CAGR of 91.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, India, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric vehicle (EV) sales are proliferating due to concerns regarding environmental protection and government policies favoring the adoption of low-emission or zero-emission vehicles. Also, governments of different countries are offering subsidies and tax rebates to citizens to increase the adoption of EVs.

Immersion Cooling for EV Batteries Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.23 Million in 2022 and is poised to reach $156.90 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 91.1% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

The growing sales of EVs are boosting the need for batteries that remain cool to function at peak performance throughout the vehicle's life. This factor is driving the growth of the immersion cooling for EV batteries market.





Global Immersion Cooling for EV Batteries Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 1.23 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 156.90 Million by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 91.1% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Type and Cooling Fluid Type Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends









Rapid Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) to Fuel Immersion Cooling for EV Batteries Market Growth During Forecast Period:

The government authorities are taking various initiatives to promote EVs globally. Several US states are taking initiatives by providing financial incentives, including rebates, tax credits, and registration fee reductions, thereby promoting EV adoption in the country. For instance, in 2021, the government of Colorado offered a tax credit of US$ 4,000 on the purchase of a light-duty EV. Similarly, the government of Connecticut accepts a reduced biyearly vehicle registration fee of US$ 38 for EVs. Such government initiatives are increasing the demand for EVs, which has led to an increase in EV sales worldwide. According to IEA’s annual Global Electric Vehicle Outlook, in 2022, more than 10 million electric cars were sold worldwide, which is expected to grow by 35% in 2023 to reach 14 million units. This shows that the electric cars’ share of the overall car market has risen to 14% in 2022 from ~4% in 2020 and is projected to reach 18% in 2023. Overall, in 2022, 60% of global electric car sales occurred in China. Per the World Economic Forum, sales of new EVs increased by 82% in 2022 in China, from 3.39 million in 2021 to 6.18 million in 2022. Also, China is the world’s largest EV producer, producing 64% of global EV volume. In addition, Europe and the US witnessed significant sales growth, increasing by 15% and 55%, respectively, in 2022 compared to 2021. Thus,





Immersion Cooling for EV Batteries Market: Segment Overview

The immersion cooling for EV batteries market is bifurcated on the basis of type and cooling fluid type. Based on type, the immersion cooling for EV batteries market is divided into single-phase immersion cooling and two-phase immersion cooling. The single-phase immersion cooling segment held the largest immersion cooling for EV batteries market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the immersion cooling for EV batteries market during the forecast period. Based on cooling fluid type, the immersion cooling for EV batteries market is segmented into mineral oil, synthetic oil, and others. The synthetic oil segment held the largest immersion cooling for EV batteries market share in 2022 and is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the immersion cooling for EV batteries market during the forecast period. By region, the immersion cooling for EV batteries is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

In 2022, North America held the largest global immersion cooling for EV batteries share, followed by Europe and APAC. The Europe immersion cooling for EV batteries market is segmented into Germany, France, Spain, the UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. The expanding automotive sector is driving the market in this region. It is one of Europe's largest sectors, representing over 7% of the region's GDP. The region consists of various established car manufacturers continuously working on increasing the production and sales of electric vehicles. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), in Q4 of 2022, the region witnessed an increase in the registrations of new battery electric cars by 31.6%, selling 406,890 total units. Out of this, Germany registered 198,293 units of BEVs. France registered 62,155 units, and Sweden registered 37,013 unit sales. Governments of countries in the region are taking various initiatives for the adoption of EVs in the region.

For instance, in 2020, the government of the UK awarded US$ 57.87 million for various low-carbon automotive projects, including electric vehicle manufacturing. Also, in July 2021, the European Commission proposed a revised Regulation (EU) 2019/631 to reduce carbon emissions by cars and vans to achieve its 2030 and 2050 climate objectives. Such supportive government policies for reducing carbon emissions are expected to increase the adoption of EVs in the region in the coming years. This will propel the demand for high-capacity EV batteries, thereby raising the need for efficient battery cooling solutions and bolstering the growth of the immersion cooling for EV batteries market in Europe. Further, to support these government initiatives, various companies in the market are working on increasing EV production in the region. In March 2022, Ford planned to introduce three new passenger EVs and four new commercial EVs in Europe by 2024. The company also announced its plans to sell more than 600,000 EVs in the region by 2026. Thus, the increase in initiatives from leading players regarding EV production and development is anticipated to fuel the immersion cooling for EV batteries market in Europe in the coming years.





Immersion Cooling for EV Batteries Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Ricardo Plc, Mahle GmbH, Exoes SAS, Xing Mobility Inc, The Lubrizol Corp, SAE International, Rimac Technology Ltd, Cargill Inc, Engineered Fluids Inc, and M&I Materials Ltd are among the key stakeholders operating in the immersion cooling for EV batteries market. Various other companies are introducing new product offerings to contribute to the immersion cooling for EV batteries market size proliferation. Several other major companies have been analyzed during this research study to get a holistic view of the immersion cooling for EV batteries market ecosystem. The leading immersion cooling for EV batteries market players focus on feature upgrades, expansion and diversification, collaboration, and acquisition strategies, which enable them to grab new business opportunities.





Recent Developments:

In September 2023, XING Mobility Inc announced the official release of IMMERSIO Cell-to-Pack (CTP) product at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany. The product is an innovative battery pack featuring high energy density and exceptional heat dissipation with safety features added to it. The solution offers a top-notch energy density of up to 200 watt-hour per kilogram (Wh/kg) and a fast charge capability of less than 15 minutes, ranging from 20% to 80% SoC (State of Charge). IMMERSIO Cell-to-Pack (CTP) is developed to meet the customized needs of various applications such as sedans, SUVs, commercial cars, trucks, and sports cars.

In September 2021, MAHLE GmbH, a specialist in the thermal management of electric vehicles, announced the development of a completely new cooling system for batteries. The new system relies on immersion cooling, wherein the cells are submerged in an electrically nonconductive coolant. The coolant ensures that the maximum temperature of the battery drops significantly during charging, along with a homogenous distribution of the overall temperature. The company expects immersion cooling to shorten the charging times in electric cars considerably and also pave the way for smaller, resource-efficient batteries.





