Identity and Access Management Solutions Provider BIO-key to Participate in Digital Identity Panel at the Maxim Group Virtual Tech Conference, Tues. Oct. 10th at 12:30pm ET

NEW YORK and HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key ® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions will participate in the 2023 Virtual Tech Conference Series, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest October 10th-11th. BIO-key’s CEO Mike DePasquale will join the Identity Panel discussion on Tuesday, Oct. 10th from 12:30 to 1:30pm ET.



The conference and panel discussions will be hosted live on M-Vest. Visit: https://m-vest.com/events/virtual-tech-10102023 to sign-in or sign up to become an M-Vest member and access the event. Investors can submit questions to the moderator throughout the panel, as well as request management meetings.

The continuous evolution of technology is paving the way for innovations across all industries. In this conference Maxim will explore how emerging growth companies are leveraging new technologies to position themselves for the future. Senior analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of companies who have their attention on technology and how it will impact and grow their business.

Maxim Group LLC is a leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. Maxim provides a full array of financial services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy to deploy, convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized on premises solutions.

