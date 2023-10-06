BrewBilt Manufacturing Launches Into the 4th Qtr With $1.5M in New Orders

-BBRW NAMED ONE OF THE TOP-5 HOT PENNY STOCKS ON BARCHART.COM-

GRASS VALLEY, CA, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW) announces that the company recently delivered $400,000 in brewery orders, and has received approximately $1.5M in new orders for the 4thQTR.

Jef Lewis, Chairman & CEO, stated, “Due to supply chain problems, we experienced delays in production during the first 6 months of 2023. We are pushing hard with our manufacturing and fabrication, and should be back on track the first QTR of 2024.”

The company recently delivered or is within a week of delivery for brewery systems to Narrative Fermentations in the California Bay Area, Alibi Ale Works in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, Tirrito Farm in Wilcox Arizona, and Tallman Brewing in Oregon in value of $400,000.

The company has new production schedules with Russian River Brewing Company in Santa Rosa, California, Uncle Charlie's Firehouse & Brew in Folsom, California, Ravenna Brewing in Seattle, Washington, and Pine Star Brewing in Loomis, California; in value of $1.5M.

Jef Lewis further stated, “I want to thank our shareholders, our service providers and our customers for their patience and support. BrewBilt will end the 2023 year with its highest revenue, and 2024 will be our breakout year as we enter Europe and gain traction in the USA.”

BrewBilt Manufacturing has fabricated brewery systems for large major craft breweries in the USA such as Sierra Nevada Brewing Company and Russian River Brewing Company. We are proud to have been chosen by these successful breweries to be a part of their craft beer production.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. is worth an estimated $1.2 billion. This makes it the sixth most valuable brewery in the U. S. and the 23rd most valuable alcohol brand in the world. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. was established in 1979 by home-brewers Ken Grossman and Paul Camusi in Chico, California, United States.[1] The brewery produced 786,000 US bbl (922,000 hl) in 2010,[2] and as of 2016, Sierra Nevada Brewing is the seventh-largest brewing company in the United States and is the third largest privately owned brewery in the United States.

Russian River Brewing Company was created in 1997 and their beers have won dozens of awards from the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. Vinnie and the brewery were twice named “Brewery and Brewmaster of the Year” at both the GABF and World Beer Cup. The entire brewery is large and encompasses beer production for both clean beers and sour barrel-aged beers, administrative offices, a brewpub, an outdoor beer garden, a gift shop, tasting room/growler fills, guided and self-guided tours, and 2 acres of free parking.

ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING INC.:

BrewBilt Manufacturing designs and manufactures custom brewing and fermentation equipment for craft brewers and microbreweries.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

Jef Lewis, Chairman and CEO

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. - BBRW

(530) 802-5023

Info@BrewBilt.com

