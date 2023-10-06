Super League Announces Participation in the Maxim Group 2023 Virtual Tech Conference Series: Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a global leader in providing immersive experiences across the world's largest digital social platforms, today announced management’s participation in the Maxim Group 2023 Virtual Tech Conference Series being held virtually on October 10 - 11, 2023.



The Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Clayton Haynes, will be participating in a virtual panel on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, from 12:00pm - 1:00pm ET. To register for the panel discussion, please reach out to your conference representative, email SLE@mzgroup.us or register here.

ABOUT SUPER LEAGUE

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world’s largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com.

