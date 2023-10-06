Submit Release
Sportradar to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 1, 2023

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) (“Sportradar”), a leading global technology company focused on enabling next generation engagement in sports by providing business-to-business solutions to the global sports betting industry, will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Sportradar will also host an earnings call via webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Those wishing to either listen to, or participate in, the earnings webcast can do so by accessing Sportradar’s investor relations website at https://investors.sportradar.com. Additionally, a replay will be posted on the investor relations site for one year after the conclusion of the event.

About Sportradar
Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

Investor Relations Contact:
Christin Armacost, CFA
investor.relations@sportradar.com

Press Contact:
Sandra Lee
comms@sportradar.com


