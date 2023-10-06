Solar Simulator Market Expected to Reach $364.6 Million by 2031 | Registering a CAGR of 5.8%

Solar Simulator Market Insight

Research Report on Solar Simulator Market for Exploring Various Growth Dimensions

Rapid development in the solar energy sector, growth of the automotive industry, and testing requirements in biomass study, panels, and others are the upcoming trends of the Solar Simulator Market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Solar Simulator Market by Type (Steady State, Pulsed), by Light Source (Xenon Arc Lamp, Metal Halide Arc Lamp, UV Lamp, QTH Lamp, LED Lamp), by Application (PV Cell Module and Material Testing, UV Testing of Materials and Products, Automotive Testing, Biomass Study, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The solar simulator market size was valued at $203.6 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $364.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16876

Solar simulator also known as sun simulator is a device capable of providing illumination nearly equal to natural sunlight. There are two different types of solar simulators such as steady-state and pulsed solar simulators. Pulsed solar simulators may be single-pulse or multi-pulse solar simulators. Steady-state solar simulators have 1,000 hours of continuous operation. While pulsed solar simulators have 40,000 to 1 million flashes. Solar simulators are used in the testing of solar cells, modules, solar materials & products, automotive testing, textile, biomass study, and other indoor testing facilities for R&D purposes.

Significant development of the end-use industries such as textile, automotive, paint & coatings, solar, pharmaceutical, chemicals, and healthcare has fueled the demand for solar simulators to check performance parameters of the products or materials from the above-mentioned industries, which in turn drives the growth of the solar simulator market during the forecast period. In addition, the increase in demand for solar products from developing economies such as India, China, and Japan fuels the growth of the market, globally. However, high costs associated with solar simulators and disadvantages such as high power consumption, high electronic drive costs, and short life cycles are the key factors that are expected to hamper the global solar simulator market growth in the upcoming years.

Depending on the type, the pulsed solar simulator segment held the highest market share of about 56.7% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the solar simulator market forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in demand for pulsed solar simulators from PV module testing and other applications.

Get Customized Reports with you’re Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16876

In addition, an increase in demand for rapid & accurate measurement of electrical power output, characteristics of PV cells, modules, and solar panels for manufacturing of standard products is further expected to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.

On the basis of light source, the xenon arc lamp segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rise in demand for xenon arc lamp-based solar simulators owing to their ability to produce stable spectra equal to the sunlight without filtering from various applications including testing of PV cells or module applications. In addition, the increase in the use of xenon arc lamp-based solar simulators owing to advantages associated with it such as good match to sunlight spectrum, stable spectrum, ability to produce high-intensity beams, and others fuel the growth of the xenon arc lamp-based solar simulator market in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The Solar Simulator industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Solar Simulator market include,

ABB Ltd

Solar Light Company, LLC

Spectrolab, Gsolar Power Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Abet Technologies, Inc.

Sciencetech, Inc.

Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd.

Endeas

Asahi Spectra Co., Ltd.

On the basis of application, the PV cell/module and material testing segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%. This is due to rapid growth in the solar energy industry over the last decade is projected to continue in the upcoming years owing to increased investments in renewable energy across the globe. In addition, the rise in demand for solar panels to energize home appliances such as lights and pumps raises the demand for solar-based products, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the solar simulator for the testing of modules and PV materials during the forecast period.

Inquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16876

On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific garnered the dominant share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain this dominance in the solar simulator market trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of key players and a huge consumer base in the region. In addition, rapid expansion of the renewable energy sector, rise in investment toward building & construction of renewable energy infrastructure and increase in research & development efforts in the region are further anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

- In 2021, the pulsed solar simulator type segment accounted for about 56.7% of the share in the global solar simulator market and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

- In 2021, the xenon arc lamp light source segment accounted for 31.4% solar simulator market share in the year 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 5.7% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the global solar simulator market.

- LED lamp is the fastest-growing light source segment in the global solar simulator market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022–2031.

- The automotive testing application segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.2%, throughout the forecast period.

- In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global solar simulator market with more than 42.7% of the share, in terms of revenue.

Trending Reports in the Energy and Power Industry:

1. PERC Solar Panels Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perc-solar-panels-market-to-garner-304-9-billion-globally-by-2032-at-8-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301889264.html

2. Transparent Solar Cells Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/03/17/2629597/0/en/Transparent-Solar-Cells-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-83-5-Million-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

3. Smart Solar Power Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-solar-power-market-to-reach-47-7-bn-globally-by-2031-at-13-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301642493.html

4. Solar Panel Recycling Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-panel-recycling-market-is-expected-to-reach-478-6-million-globally-by-2030-at-13-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301423892.html

5. Solar Landscape Lighting Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/06/22/2693107/0/en/Solar-Landscape-Lighting-Market-to-Reach-5-6-Billion-Globally-by-2032-at-7-0-CAGR-Allied-Market-Research.html

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.