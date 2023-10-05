Submit Release
Two young people robbed inside DC library: ‘Those shoes look good, give me your shoes’

Two juveniles were robbed inside a D.C. library earlier this week — including one young person who had the shoes he was wearing swiped — and police are now looking for four suspects.

It happened at the Woodridge Neighborhood Library on Hamlin Street in Northeast D.C. on Oct. 2.

According to a police report, two of the suspected thieves approached one of the juveniles on the second floor of the library at 12:45 p.m. that day and one of them said, “Those shoes look good, give me your shoes.” They then stole his pair of purple and black Jordan 12 shoes, according to police.

The two suspects then approached another juvenile and demanded his iPhone 13, before leaving the building, police said. When the second victim followed the suspects outside to the front of the library, they began punching him in the face, according to police.

The suspects then took off in a vehicle.

Police released surveillance video from inside the library of what they called four “persons of interest” — two males and two females.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered. Anyone can identify the people in the video or who has knowledge of the incident is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

