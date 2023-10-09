Dietary Fibers Market Soars to $21,672.9 million by 2030 with North America Leading the Way

Dietary Fibers Market

Growth in use of dietary fibers in manufacturing fiber supplements is expected to positively fuel growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Dietary Fibers Market by raw material, product, and application: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global dietary fibers market size is expected to reach $21,672.9 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Growth in use of dietary fibers in various industries such as foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and cosmetics exponentially propels growth of the dietary fibers market across the globe. Disease preventing properties of dietary fibers is paving way for its increasing use in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. Dietary fibers are also used in animal feed, especially for poultry and pigs as it is beneficial for digestive tract of animals. Therefore, potential uses of dietary fibers is expected to boost utilization of dietary fibers in different industries, which propels growth of the dietary fibers market across the globe.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The prominent dietary fibers industry players include Cargill, DuPont, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Inc., Tate & Lyle, Farbest Brands, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, Taiyo International, AGT Food and Ingredients, and Batory Foods. Key players are investing in the research and development of the dietary fibers and exploring the potential uses and application of the dietary fibers.

As per dietary fibers market opportunities, on the basis of product, the insoluble dietary fibers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, owing to the fact that insoluble dietary fibers derived from oats, wheat, corn, potato, peas, rice, and legumes aid in prevention of constipation, excessive cholesterol, and obesity. Hence its demand is growing across the globe.

As per dietary fibers market forecast, on the basis of application, the food & beverages segment dominated the market and garnered a market share of 45.6%, owing to its increased usage in production of functional food and increased awareness regarding consumption of dietary fibers among the population.

According to the dietary fibers market analysis, the global dietary fibers market is segmented based on raw material, product, application, and region. On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, legumes, and nuts & seeds. On the basis of product, it is segmented into soluble dietary fibers and insoluble dietary fibers. By application, it is segregated into foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Finland, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Region wise, North America was the largest market, owing to increased awareness among consumers, high disposable income, increased demand for functional food, and desire for healthy and active lifestyle among the population.

Key findings of the study

The dietary fibers market was valued at $7,900.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $21,672.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

By raw material, the legumes segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on product, the soluble dietary fibers segment was valued at $4,515.2 million, accounting for 57.1% of the global dietary fibers market.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $1,295.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

