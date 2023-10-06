Football Sportswear Market to Experience 5.3% CAGR; Revenue to Boost Cross $114,414.1 Million by 2027

Football Sportswear Market

The apparel segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Rise in consumer spending on sports and recreational activities and increase in number of sportswomen drive the growth of the global football sportswear market.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟏𝟒,𝟒𝟏𝟒.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Football Sportswear Market by Type, End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10200

Rise in consumer spending on sports and recreational activities, surge in participation in football-related events, and increase in number of sportswomen drive the growth of the global football sportswear market. However, variations in raw material prices and availability of counterfeit products hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in preference for sports as a career option among youth and ever-increasing popularity of football create new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the football sportswear market trends, on the basis of end user, the men segment is estimated to reach $66,376.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4%. This segment has gained a major share in the global football sportswear market and is expected to sustain its share during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Football sportswear includes shoes, socks, track pants, shirts, and shorts, which are worn by football players and trainers. Growth in participation in football sports, interest of audience for football events, and desires to maintain a sporty look and follow latest fashion trends further drives the football sportswear market growth. Football sports apparel has gained significant traction in the global sportswear market, owing to growth in health awareness and increase in adoption of fitness activities.

On the basis of distribution channel, the brand outlets segment is estimated to reach $37,616.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Brand outlets are owned and operated by manufacturers. In this, manufactures such as Puma, Adidas, and Nike sell their own brand products through stores. People are increasingly buying products through brand outlets, owing to benefits associated with them such as heavy discounts, cheaper prices, and product availability, which are not available through distribution channels.

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4184d1a15603b0978c4c2c7f3a3ca6ab

Football was mainly concentrated to men segment only but now-a-days women are the emerging audience for football events. Growth in advancements in football shoes has been majorly attracting men football fans and football players. Nike Mercurial Vapor Superfly II CR, Adidas F50 Adizero MiCoach, Joma Super Regate, NIKE ID- Boot Customization, ADIDAS CRAZYLIGHT, and Puma NeonLite 2.0 are some of the advanced shoes, which have gained significant traction among sportsmen. For instance, FlyWire consists of strands made from Vectran, which is thinner than human hair yet stronger than steel. These strands are placed in strategic areas to provide support and it is weightless.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific has gained considerable traction in the football sportswear market, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India and China have gained significant popularity for football events and participation in football sports is gradually increasing.

The players operating in the football sportswear market have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market and gain football sportswear market opportunities.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• Adidas AG.

• Asics Corporation

• Columbia Sportswear Company

• Fila Holding Corporation

• Lululemon Athletica Inc.

• Nike Inc.

• New Balance Inc.

• Ralph Lauren Corporation

• Puma SE

• Under Armour Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

○ The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing football sportswear market opportunities.

○ The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

○ The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the football sportswear industry.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10200

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

○ Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

○ Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

○ Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

○ Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

○ Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

○ Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

○ Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

○ Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 "𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

○ Football Market Growing At A CAGR Of 18.3% From 2021-2027

○ Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Business Opportunities 2027

○ Sports Events Market Current Scenario, Changing Dynamics, and Competitive Landscape

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sports-events-market-A16874

○ Sports Training Market Share, Size, Forecasts, and Analysis 2022 to 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sports-training-market-A16942

○ Reflective Sportswear Market by Manufacturer, Region, Type and Application Forecast to 2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reflective-sportswear-market-A07658

○ Smart Sports Equipment Market registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-sports-equipment-market

○ Asia-Pacific Athletic Sportswear and Footwear Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-athletic-sportswear-and-footwear-market-A09922



What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research