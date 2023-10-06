Submit Release
VinFast delivers more than 10,000 EVs in Q3/2023

VIETNAM, October 6  

HÀ NỘI — VinFast Automaker, a subsidiary of Vingroup, has announced it delivered 10,027 electric vehicles in Q3 2023, representing an increase of approximately 5.2 per cent from the second quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, E-scooter deliveries were 28,220 in Q3 2023, representing an increase of approximately 177.2 per cent from the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of approximately 112.9 per cent from the third quarter of 2022.

As of 30 September 2023, the Company had 126 showrooms globally for EVs and 247 showrooms and service workshops for e-scooters, including VinFast showrooms and dealer showrooms.

Vehicle sales were VNĐ7.69 trillion (US$319.5 million), representing an increase of 185.2 per cent from the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 2.8 per cent from the second quarter of 2023.

The company's total revenues were VNĐ8.25 trillion ($342.7 million), representing an increase of 159.3 per cent from the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 3.8 per cent from the second quarter of 2023. Total revenues are primarily comprised of revenue from EV sales. — VNS

 

 

 

 

