SABECO names Lester Tan Teck Chuan as new General Director

VIETNAM, October 6 -

HCM CITY The Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) on Friday officially announced the appointment of Lester Tan Teck Chuan as its new General Director, effective from October 1, 2023.

In his new role, Lester Tan assumes responsibility for shaping SABECO's overall business and sustainable growth strategies while reinforcing its core strengths.

Lester Tan, a Singaporean national, brings to SABECO a wealth of experience, boasting over 28 years of expertise in the beer, spirits, and beverage industry across various Asian markets, including Thailand, Myanmar, Mongolia, and Singapore. Throughout his career, Lester Tan has consistently catalysed positive changes and fueled business growth within the organisations he has led.

The announcement of this leadership transition has been met with enthusiasm from SABECO's Board of Directors. In their statement, they expressed: “Over the past five years, SABECO has made significant strides in enhancing its business capabilities, streamlining processes, and executing transformative initiatives. To continue this remarkable transformation journey, the company requires fresh ideas, innovative perspectives, and renewed vigor. We believe the new leadership will spearhead transformative business strategies and guide this centuries-old company to greater heights.” The Board has full confidence in Lester Tan's extensive experience and outstanding leadership qualities, foreseeing his success in steering SABECO to new horizons.

In 2018, SABECO embarked on a transformation journey, guided by seven strategic pillars, with the aim of becoming a globally competitive company. The year 2021 marked the culmination of the first phase of SABECO's transformation, punctuated by significant milestones. This achievement has set the stage for the company's second transformation phase, characterised by six key pillars including sales, brand/marketing, production, supply chain, people, and unlock – all supported by the SABECO 4.0 project and other governance initiatives.

SABECO's commitment to growth and sustainable development has been evident over the years, as it adapted to changing consumer preferences by re-launching its iconic Bia Saigon range in 2019, and introducing new product lines such as Bia Saigon Gold, Bia Saigon Chill, Bia Lạc Việt and limited edition beers to promote the craftsmanship of its local brewmasters and enhance consumers’ drinking experience.

In the period spanning 2022 to 2023, SABECO expanded the capacity of the Bia Sài Gòn Quảng Ngãi Brewery to 250 million liters per year, undertook a rooftop solar power installation project across 17 breweries, and initiated an extensive warehouse and logistics project with a 31,000sq. M area and storage capacity for 30,000 pallets. These efforts are designed to optimise storage, preserve goods, and ensure timely supply to meet market demands.

While 2023 has been challenging for the entire industry, SABECO's financial performance in 2022 is a testament to its strong foundations, having recorded VND34.9 trillion in net revenue and VNĐ5.5 trillion in profit after tax, marking a remarkable increase of 32 per cent and 40 per cent compared to 2021, respectively. These figures represent the highest profit after tax in the company's history. Additionally, as of August 2023, Bia Saigon retains its market-leading position in terms of product consumption, as confirmed by research conducted by NielsenIQ Việt Nam.

As the newly appointed General Director, Lester Tan will spearhead the second phase of SABECO's transformation, focusing on sustainable growth and further cementing its position both domestically and internationally, aligning with the group's vision for 2025 to strengthen its leadership in the Southeast Asia region.

In Lester Tan's own words: "Having had the opportunity to engage with SABECO's team, customers, and consumers, I am excited about the opportunities ahead of us. I am honoured to collaborate with SABECO's leaders and colleagues to drive sustainable growth for the company, deliver enhanced value to our shareholders, and continue creating a positive socio-economic impact in the communities where we operate, and for Việt Nam."

Before assuming his role at SABECO, he served as the Chief of Beer at ThaiBev PLC, overseeing Thailand's beer market from 2020 to 2023. He also held CEO positions in beer and beverage businesses in Mongolia, Myanmar, and Thailand.