VinFast showcases four electric vehicle models at Geneva International Motor Show

VIETNAM, October 6 -

DOHA — VinFast is showcasing four electric vehicle models - VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF9 - at the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar 2023, the first to be held in Doha, from October 5 to October 14, 2023.

This is also the first time VinFast officially introduces its fully-electric vehicles to the Middle East market, expanding in this market by researching investment potential and partnership opportunities.

At the exhibition, VinFast will showcase four electric vehicle models, allowing the public and local investors an opportunity to experience the stylish designs and smart features of the vehicles.

The VF 6 and VF 7 models compete in the B and C segments and are crafted by Torino Design with modern and sophisticated styling. While the VF 6 is suitable for young families who promote a green lifestyle, the VF 7 is an ideal choice for successful and individualistic young people.

The VF 8 and VF 9 are VinFast's two premium models in the D and E segments and are designed by Pininfarina. Both models offer fashionable and classy designs, creating smart and safe driving experiences for consumers. The VF 8 and VF 9 are currently open for reservations globally, with the VF 8 being delivered to customers in the North American market.

VinFast also aims to find partners in the Middle East market and research partnership opportunities while contributing to promote green mobility solutions in the region. — VNS