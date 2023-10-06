Quảng Bình Province shows off its products in HCM City

VIETNAM, October 6 -

HCM CITY — A promotion week for Quảng Bình Province’s farm produce, rural industrial items, products made under One Commune One Product programme, and other specialities opened in HCM City on Friday.

Over 40 businesses and co-operatives from the province have brought more than 100 products, including rice, rice paper and rice noodles, essential oil, handicrafts made from bamboo and other materials, dried seafood, and turmeric powder.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Phạm Quang Hải, director of the Quảng Bình Department of Industry and Trade, said the province has 145 OCOP certified products rated three-star or higher, and 150 products recognised as typical rural industrial products at the provincial level, 20 at the central region - Central Highlands level and nine at the national level.

Firms and co-operatives have made relentless efforts to improve their product quality and competitiveness, and many of their products are widely distributed at home and exported, he said.

But in the current tough period, like businesses elsewhere in the country, they are also having difficulty selling their products.

The event offers an opportunity for the province’s businesses to introduce their safe and high-quality products to supermarkets, distributors and consumers in the city, he said.

It also helps them understand consumer tastes in HCM City and develop appropriate products to meet domestic and foreign market demand, he added.

A conference to help enhance trade ties between businesses in Quảng Bình Province and distributors and export companies in HCM City was also organised on the same day.

Organised by the Centre for Industry Promotion and Trade Promotion of Quảng Binh, the event will run until October 11. — VNS