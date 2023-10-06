Lowell Farms Inc. Announces Repurchase of $22 Million of Senior Secured Convertible Debentures

California cannabis leader repurchases all outstanding senior secured convertible indebtedness

SALINAS, Calif., Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: LOWL; OTCQX: LOWLF), a California-born vertically integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and distribution, announced today that it has repurchased all of the $22,157,417 aggregate principal amount of outstanding Senior Secured Convertible Debentures of its subsidiary, Indus Holding Company, together with the related warrants to purchase 106,274,830 subordinate voting shares of the Company and 43,248,450 common shares of Indus.



Each holder received as the purchase price therefor, such holder’s pro rata share, based on the proportion of the outstanding Debentures held by such holder, of (x) membership interests in LF Brandco LLC ("Brandco"), an entity formed to hold the Company’s intellectual property relating to its “Lowell Smokes” and “Lowell Herb Co.” brands (including trademarks, logos and additional identifying marks, domain names and social media accounts), and (y) 6,849,572 Subordinate Voting Shares, representing approximately 36% of the Company’s consolidated, undiluted equity interests.

The Company has entered into a license agreement with Brandco for the “Lowell” trademarks, logos, and related intellectual property on an exclusive basis in the State of California for a five-year license term, with up to three five-year extensions. The Company’s exercise of the extension terms is subject to mutual agreement on certain sales performance criteria for each extension term.

As of the closing of the Offer, the voting agreement of the Company, pursuant to which the former holders of the Debentures were entitled to nominate three out of seven members of the Company’s board of directors and consent to the nomination of a fourth, and certain contractual operating covenants in favor of the former Debenture holders, has been terminated.

The Offer is considered to be a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) of the Canadian Securities Administrators because insiders of the Company hold Debentures and Warrants. The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Offer in reliance on Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(e) of MI 61-101. A material change report will be filed in connection with the closing less than 21 days in advance of the closing, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to complete the closing in an expeditious manner.

ABOUT LOWELL FARMS INC.

Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF)(the “Company”) is a California-based vertically integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant, and it prides itself on using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning originals, including Lowell Herb Co, Cypress Cannabis, MOON, and Kaizen Extracts, for licensed retailers statewide.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

