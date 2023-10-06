Ilham Aliyev received Speaker of National Assembly of Serbia

Submit Release
AZERBAIJAN, October 6 - 06 October 2023, 11:25

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Vladimir Orlic.

Acknowledging the extensive historical background of amicable relations between the nations, the head of state emphasized the robust basis for cultivating bilateral relations through reciprocal support. Additionally, he recalled his visit to Serbia.

Regarding economic matters, President Ilham Aliyev underscored the active cooperation between the two countries in investment, energy, and industry sectors. He accentuated the importance of parliamentary connections in the advancement of bilateral relations.

President Aliyev expressed his firm belief that Vladimir Orlic's visit would contribute significantly to the ongoing expansion of the dynamic cooperation. Speaker Orlic conveyed greetings from President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia, for which President Aliyev extended his appreciation and kindly requested Orlic to convey his regards to the Serbian President.

Both parties stressed the existence of cordial relations and a strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia. They also affirmed their unwavering support for each other's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and just positions within international organizations. Moreover, they highlighted the significance of interparliamentary relationships and cooperation within international interparliamentary organizations.

