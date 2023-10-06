Brachytherapy Market to Hit 5.7% CAGR with USD 1.6 Billion, Globally, by 2031 | isoray medical, iCAD, Elekta AB

brachytherapy market 2023 - 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global brachytherapy market garnered $0.83 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Breast cancer and gynecological cancer is anticipated to fuel the demand for brachytherapy which drives the growth of market in North America.

As geriatric population is more susceptible to cancer, this factor drives the market growth.

The hospital segment is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11487

Market Segmentation:

Type of Cancer:

Prostate Cancer: Brachytherapy is commonly used to treat prostate cancer. This segment can be further divided into low-dose rate (LDR) and high-dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy.

Gynecological Cancer: Brachytherapy is frequently used in the treatment of cervical, uterine, and vaginal cancers.

Breast Cancer: Brachytherapy may be used as a part of breast cancer treatment, particularly after lumpectomy or breast-conserving surgery.

Head and Neck Cancer: This segment includes oral cavity, pharyngeal, and laryngeal cancers.

Type of Brachytherapy Procedure:

Low-Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy: In LDR brachytherapy, low-dose rate radioactive sources are implanted and left in place for an extended period.

High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy: HDR brachytherapy involves the use of a temporary radioactive source that is inserted for a short duration and delivers a higher dose of radiation.

Permanent Brachytherapy: This includes procedures where radioactive seeds or implants are permanently placed, such as in prostate brachytherapy.

Temporary Brachytherapy: Temporary sources are used for a specific period and then removed, commonly in gynecological and head/neck brachytherapy.

Geography:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

End-Users:

Hospitals and Clinics: These are the primary institutions where brachytherapy procedures are performed.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs): Some brachytherapy procedures can be conducted in ASCs, offering convenience and potentially cost savings.

Request for Customization – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11487

The growth of the brachytherapy market is attributed to an increase in patients suffering from prostate cancer, breast cancer, and gynecological cancer. Furthermore, increase in healthcare expenditure is expected to further drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global brachytherapy market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading market players of the global brachytherapy market analyzed in the research include Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, Elekta AB, iCAD, Inc., Siemens AG, isoray medical, inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Theragenics Corporation, IsoAid, Carl Zeiss AG.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11487

Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent Study

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Allied Market Research?

Industries' Best Analysts

Exclusive Product Offerings

Customer Research Services

Dynamics Research Methodology

Comprehensive Reports

Latest Technological Advancements

Value Chain Analysis

Future Market Opportunities

Market Growth Dynamics

Quality Assurance

Post-sales Support

Continuous Report Update

Market Dynamics and Transformations

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023

Pandemic's Influence: Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Market Evolution: Recent Developments in the Market with Key Players Announcements

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Consumer Healthcare Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/consumer-healthcare-market

Cord Blood Banking Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cord-blood-banking-services-market

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nerve-repair-and-regeneration-market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

