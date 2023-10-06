b-ex Inc. the first Japanese company in World Biodiversity Summit, committed on sustainable initiatives in beauty industry

Tokyo--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- b-ex Inc. (headquartered in Setagaya-ku, Tokyo, under CEO Toshihiro Fukui), whose main business is the development and sale of professional products for beauty salons and consumer channels, participated in World Biodiversity Summit (WBS) in New York, on 21st September 2023.

This event, held in conjunction with the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78), is an international conference organized by the World Climate Foundation (WCF), focused on biodiversity conservation and fostering public-private dialogues. The first edition of this conference took place in Glasgow, Scotland in 2021. The third edition in this year has brought together approximately 200 stakeholders from companies and organizations around the world in New York, USA.









b-ex, as the first-ever Japanese company participating in the WBS, was represented by CEO Toshihiro Fukui. We introduced our efforts towards a decarbonized society, such as modal shifts in product transportation and reductions in plastic usage for packaging. Additionally, we expressed our commitment to working alongside hair salons to promote the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to strive towards becoming the "Asia's No.1 Professional & Clean Beauty Company Group."





Message from b-ex CEO, Toshihiro Fukui





It is honored to have participated in the WBS as a Japanese company for the first time and to have had the opportunity to speak. During my presentation, I raised the issue that when calculating the amount of water used in hair salons across Japan, it amounts to approximately 137 million liters per day. Many participants expressed the opinion that, despite visiting hair salons multiple times a year, they had not been conscious of the biodiversity-related issues arising from these establishments. Sustainability initiatives are becoming inseparable from the management of beauty salons. b-ex aims not only to provide products but also to support the sustainable management of hair salons in the future, thereby leading the reduction of carbon emissions in the beauty industry. We are determined to work together as one team to overcome all challenges and aspire for our actions to serve as a catalyst not only for the beauty industry but also for broader societal changes in Japan.





To watch the video please click here:









Contacts

b-ex Inc.

Yuko Fujishima

+81-3-6757-4080





Source: b-ex Inc.