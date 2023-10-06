EU and UNDP provide water monitoring equipment to analyse river pollution in Ukraine

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine donated modern equipment to improve water monitoring and environmental assessment in the river basins of Chernihiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Sumy oblasts.

The equipment was purchased as part of the ‘EU4Recovery: Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ project, with financial support from the European Union.

The equipment includes six portable photometers with reagents, two underwater drones, and one underwater metal detector.

The portable photometers will facilitate analysis of river pollution, providing important data on the quality of water and sources of pollution. The underwater drones are equipped with cameras and sensors that can comprehensively survey water areas and detect hidden sources of pollution and underwater infrastructure damage. The metal detector will help identify potential threats and pollutants in the riverbeds, ensuring the safety of water sources.

This equipment also facilitates the work of chemical and radiation reconnaissance teams and specialists from the Department of Environmental Policy in measuring the ecological state of rivers.

