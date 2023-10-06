European Parliament pushes for start of EU accession talks with Moldova

In a resolution adopted on 5 October, the European Parliament called for the start of EU accession talks with Chişinău before the end of the year.

Parliamentarians say that the Moldovan government has demonstrated its determination and ability to fulfil the European Commission’s requirements to begin membership talks. They also mentioned that Moldova’s EU membership would represent a geostrategic investment in a united and strong Europe.

The Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) underlined the importance of the Chişinău government continuing the country’s reform process, not only to reach the political objective of joining the EU, but primarily, for the tangible improvement of the living standards of Moldovan citizens.

The resolution adopted by the MEPs also adds that the EU and its member states should increase their financial and technical assistance to Moldova as well, to facilitate its swift and effective integration into the EU. This includes the quick release of a new instalment of ongoing Macro Financial Assistance by the European Commission.

The resolution was adopted by 448 votes in favour, 45 against with 43 abstentions.

