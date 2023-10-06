Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,646 in the last 365 days.

EU4Business: Ukrainian SMEs invited to participate in a trade mission to Berlin

The ‘EU4Business’ programme is looking for ten SMEs from the electronics, machine building and heavy industry sectors to participate in a trade mission to Berlin, on 23-26 October 2023. 

The visit will include a business conference, B2B and networking events, as well as lots of other activities. The participants will be able to understand possible scaling strategies in the EU, rules and peculiarities of working in the EU market, expand contacts as well as find new partners, and find out about existing opportunities.

The deadline for applications is 10 October.

The programme is funded by the European Union and the German government, and implemented by the German federal company GIZ Ukraine.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU4Business: Ukrainian SMEs invited to participate in a trade mission to Berlin

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more