EU4Business: Ukrainian SMEs invited to participate in a trade mission to Berlin

The ‘EU4Business’ programme is looking for ten SMEs from the electronics, machine building and heavy industry sectors to participate in a trade mission to Berlin, on 23-26 October 2023.

The visit will include a business conference, B2B and networking events, as well as lots of other activities. The participants will be able to understand possible scaling strategies in the EU, rules and peculiarities of working in the EU market, expand contacts as well as find new partners, and find out about existing opportunities.

The deadline for applications is 10 October.

The programme is funded by the European Union and the German government, and implemented by the German federal company GIZ Ukraine.

