Lincoln Green Solicitors Represents Victims of Crypto Scams
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lincoln Green Solicitors is pleased to announce that they represent victims of crypto scams. Cryptocurrency has become a popular investment for many, but it also has led to elaborate scams that can cost individuals thousands.
Lincoln Green Solicitors specialises in crypto scams, helping individuals who were victimised recover their money. One of the most common crypto scams is the high roller crypto scam. This scam is also called the 419 scam, the relevant criminal code in Nigeria where this scam originated. These scams involve the scammer building a friendship with the victim and setting up a long-term scam. They get to know the individual’s friends, family members, interests, and hobbies and then continue to evaluate the victim’s financial assets to determine if they can take advantage. After building trust, they will begin promoting a promising investment scheme.
Individuals victimised by these crypto scams often make deposits between 2,000 and 3,000 pounds and may see returns quickly, encouraging them to add more money to the scheme. Once they have invested large sums of money, they learn about capital gains taxes, escrow fees, commission fees, and other costs they are requested to pay. Once the scammer has received the funds they wanted, the friendship abruptly ends.
Lincoln Green Solicitors has the expertise to help individuals victimised by these types of scams to help them recover assets. Their experienced solicitors work with clients to establish their case and increase the chances of getting their money back.
Anyone interested in learning about their representation for victims of crypto scams can find out more by visiting the Lincoln Green Solicitors website or calling 0300 303 3819.
About Lincoln Green Solicitors: Lincoln Green Solicitors is a trusted legal firm providing representation in legal matters, ensuring high ethical standards. They work with clients to recover monies lost due to scams, including crypto, solar panels, timeshares, and more. Their experienced team works with integrity and honesty, giving clients confidence in their cases. Clients pay no fees unless Lincoln Green win their cases.
