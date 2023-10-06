$6.8 Bn Crowdfunding Market Expected with Companies Offerings By End-User Segments 2031

Crowdfunding Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global crowdfunding market generated $1.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/47861

Key Market Players: StartSomeGood, Kickstarter, PBC, GoFundMe, Fundly, Seedrs Limited, ConnectionPoint Systems Inc. (CPSI) (FundRazr), Fundable, Wefunder Inc., Indiegogo, Inc., Crowdcube Capital Ltd

Covid-19 Scenario:

• However, the crisis also made it more difficult for some campaigns to reach their fundraising goals, as many people had less disposable income due to job losses or other financial issues.

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the crowdfunding market. Businesses and individuals turned to crowdfunding to raise money during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. Consequently, the number of crowdfunding campaigns and the amount of funds increased.

• The pandemic also led to a rise in the use of crowdfunding for certain causes, such as those related to healthcare and medical research. People sought ways to support healthcare workers and researchers working to combat the virus, and crowdfunding enabled them to do so. Moreover, the awareness about crowdfunding as an alternative way to raise funds grew among people during the pandemic, as traditional fundraising methods were impacted by social distancing and lockdowns.

• The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global crowdfunding market based on type, investment size, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the debt-based crowdfunding segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global crowdfunding market and would maintain its dominance through 2031. The equity-based crowdfunding segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Inquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/47861

In terms of investment size, the small and medium investment segment captured the largest market share of more than two-thirds of the global crowdfunding market in 2021 and is expected to maintain a prominent revenue growth in 2031. However, the large investment segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR of 16.6% through 2031.

In terms of application, the food and beverage segment captured the largest market share of nearly two-fifths of the global crowdfunding market in 2021. However, the technology segment is expected to dominate in terms of revenue and achieve the fastest CAGR of 18.1% through 2031.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global crowdfunding market in 2021. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate in terms of revenue and manifest the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include LAMEA and Europe.

The report analyzes these key players of the global crowdfunding market size. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key benefits for stakeholders

• In-depth analysis of the crowdfunding market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global crowdfunding market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the crowdfunding market analysis from 2022 to 2031 to identify the prevailing crowdfunding market opportunity.

Request Customization@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/47861

Crowdfunding Market Report Highlights:

Type

• Debt-based Crowdfunding

• Donation-based Crowdfunding

• Equity-based Crowdfunding

• Others

• Reward-based Crowdfunding

Investment Size

• Large Investment

• Small and Medium Investment

Application

• Food and Beverage

• Healthcare

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

• Real Estate

• Technology

By Region

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

• North America (U.S., Canada)

Top Trending Reports:

Contactless Payments Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/contactless-payments-market

Embedded Finance Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/embedded-finance-market-A110805

Augmented Analytics in BFSI Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/augmented-analytics-in-bfsi-market-A11748

EV Insurance Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ev-insurance-market-A47384

Business Insurance Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/business-insurance-market

Hardware Security Module Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hardware-security-module-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.