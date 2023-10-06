Seaweed Protein Market Booming Worldwide with Latest Trend and Future Scope by 2030 | Atseanova, algaia, cp kelco

Seaweed Protein Market

Increasing prevalence of Plant-based Protein in the Food Industry to Drive the Market Growth

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Seaweed Protein Market by Source (Red, Brown, Green), by Application (Food, Animal Feed and Additives, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global seaweed protein industry generated $550.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.51 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Proline, glycine, alanine, glutamic, arginine, and aspartic acids are among the amino acids present in seaweed protein. These amino acids are beneficial for human health. According to research, red seaweeds have a high protein content, green seaweeds have a moderate protein content, and brown seaweeds have a low protein content. Seaweed protein is gaining demand as a more cost-effective and alternative source of protein for human and animal nutrition. The seaweed protein market growth is being aided by an increase in the occurrence of health diseases, increased understanding of healthy eating habits, and an increase in health and fitness awareness. Consumers are more conscious regarding their nutritional consumption, benefits of physical activity, and importance of eating food that suits the body's nutritional needs. These trends are anticipated to boost revenue growth the seaweed protein market size in the upcoming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

CP Kelco

Cargill Incorporated

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group CO. LTD

Mara Seaweed

ASL

Irish Seaweeds

AtSeaNova

ALGAIA

Seasol

Maine Coast Sea Vegetables

The report analyzes these key players of the global seaweed protein market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

The need for healthy plant-based products, a rise in occurrence of various diseases, increased awareness regarding health and fitness among consumers, the extensive use of seaweeds in dietary supplements due to their nutritional worth, flavor-enhancing capabilities and weight-loss properties and the presence of high concentration of bioactive compounds in seaweeds drive the growth of the global seaweed protein market. However, seaweed farming is more expensive than land farming. In addition, excessive consumption of seaweed is associated with health problems due to the presence of toxic minerals.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Based on application, the food segment contributed to the highest market share of more than two-thirds of the global seaweed protein market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to the extensive use of seaweed in the food industry. However, the animal feed and additives segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2030. This is because seaweed protein is extensively used in animal feeds due to the presence of nutrients in it.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global seaweed protein market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Seaweed has traditionally been used in food and supplements in Asian nations, and therefore, the demand for seaweed protein is expected rise sharply in the coming years. However, North America is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for plant-based products in the region. The other regions discussed in the report are Europe and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the seaweed protein market analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing seaweed protein market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the seaweed protein market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global seaweed protein market forecast.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

