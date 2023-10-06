Non-Dairy Creamer Market Size Will Growing at a CAGR of 7.3% & Hit $2,386.6 million by 2027 | Califia Farms, Kerry Group

Non-Dairy Creamer Market

The growth of the non-dairy creamer market is driven by changes in food & beverage consumption patterns and rise in fitness concern among people.

Increase in plant-based product demand, expansion of retail sector, and surge in vegan population drive the growth of the global non-dairy creamer market

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Non-Dairy Creamer Market by Origin (Almond, Coconut, Soy & Others), Form (Powdered & Liquid), Nature (Organic and Conventional), and Sales Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Stores, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027." According to the report, the global non-dairy creamer industry generated $1.73 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $2.38 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Non-dairy creamer is a lactose-free alternative to the milk-based creamers. It has gained popularity the developed regions such as North American and Europe, owing to adoption of vegan culture. Non-dairy creamers are often used by lactose intolerant population and by people who are on a dairy-free diet. The non-dairy creamer market in the emerging regions such as the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is in its nascent stage, and surge adoption of dairy-free products is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the global non-dairy creamer market growth.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Nestlé S.A.

White Wave Foods

TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Ripple Foods

Nutpods, Super Group Ltd.

Laird Superfood

Califia Farms

Kerry Group

Rich Product Corporation

Increase in plant-based product demand, expansion of retail sector, and surge in vegan population drive the growth of the global non-dairy creamer market. However, expensive nature and popularity of low-fat and low cholesterol conventional milk hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in consumers who are allergic to dairy products and introduction of different taste & flavors of dairy alternative beverages present new opportunities in the coming years.

The report segments the market based on origin, form, nature, sales channel, and region. By origin, the market is divided into almond, coconut, soy, and others. Depending on form, it is bifurcated into powdered and liquid. On the basis of nature, it is fragmented into organic and conventional. According to sales channel, it is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, departmental stores, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on the non-dairy creamer market analysis by origin, almond was the most prominent segment in 2019, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.6%. However, the coconut segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR throughout the forecast period, reaching the market size of $573.4 million in 2027.

The liquid segment to offer lucrative opportunities

Based on form, the liquid segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global non-dairy creamer market in 2019, and is expected to contribute its highest contribution in terms of revenue by 2027. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to convenience and ease of use offered by liquid non-dairy creamers and rise in number of lactose intolerant population across the world. The report also analyzes the powdered form.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Based on origin, the almond segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global non-dairy creamer market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2027. This is due to low cholesterol and low-fat content in almond creamers and rise in demand for cholesterol-free products. The research also discusses segments including coconut, soy, and others.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share with nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global non-dairy creamer market in 2019, and will continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to aggressive marketing and positioning strategies, new product launches, and rise in health awareness among consumers. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2027, owing to growing inclination of consumers toward non-dairy products.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the non-dairy creamer market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.

