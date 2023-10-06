Smart Exoskeleton Market growing at a CAGR of 17.3% and to generate $1.7 billion by 2032

Smart Exoskeleton Market 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Smart Exoskeleton Market," By Type (Soft, Rigid), By Body Part (Upper Body, Lower Body, Full Body), By Component (Power Source, Sensors, Actuators, Control System, Others), By Application (Industrial, Healthcare, Military, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

The smart exoskeleton market size was valued at $357.10 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Smart exoskeletons are being developed with advanced sensory feedback systems. By integrating sensors and actuators, these exoskeletons can provide users with enhanced proprioception, haptic feedback, and real-time monitoring of joint movements. This enables more intuitive control and safer interactions with the environment.

The primary driving force behind the development of rigid smart exoskeleton industry is the aim to alleviate physical strain and enhance productivity in industries such as manufacturing, construction, and logistics. These exoskeletons integrate advanced sensors and actuators that detect the user's movements and intentions, enabling the exoskeleton to provide precise and proportional assistance. By effectively transferring the load from the wearer's body to the exoskeleton, these devices mitigate the risk of musculoskeletal injuries and reduce fatigue.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Smart Exoskeleton Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Smart Exoskeleton Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Smart Exoskeleton Market industry include:

· ReWalk Robotics Ltd

· CYBERDYNE, INC

· HONDA MOTOR CO., Ltd

· Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc

· Bionik Laboratories

· Lockheed Martin Corporation

· Technaid Inc

· ATOUN INC

· Sarcos Technology

· Robotics Corporation

The trend of specialized exoskeletons is gaining momentum. Instead of generic designs, exoskeletons are being tailored to specific industries and applications. For instance, healthcare exoskeletons are being developed to assist with rehabilitation, helping patients regain mobility and strength. In industries like manufacturing and logistics, exoskeletons are designed to augment physical capabilities and reduce the risk of injury for workers who perform repetitive or strenuous tasks. This specialization allows for more targeted solutions that address the unique needs and challenges of different sectors.

Smart exoskeletons can be integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, enabling real-time data collection, remote monitoring, and cloud-based analytics. This connectivity facilitates remote diagnostics, performance tracking, and software updates, enhancing the functionality and usability of smart exoskeletons.

Country-wise, the U.S. acquired a prime share in the global smart exoskeleton market growth in the North American region and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2032.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Smart Exoskeleton Market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing Smart Exoskeleton Market opportunities.

2. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

4. In-depth analysis of the Smart Exoskeleton Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

5. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Smart Exoskeleton Market forecast.

6. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

7. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Smart Exoskeleton Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

