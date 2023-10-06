Anti-Piracy Protection Market Overview and Scope, Share by Applications Forecast till Forecast 2021-2031

Anti-Piracy Protection Market

The rapid growth of digitization and high internet penetration positively impact the growth of the anti-piracy protection market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-piracy protection is designed to prevent piracy, stop unauthorized access, and maximize monetization for media and IT software organizations. In addition, anti-piracy solutions are used to protect confidential and genuine data on the internet. Anti-piracy protection monitors manage, and counter internet piracy. Anti-piracy solutions are deployed to make stringent warnings to illegal downloaders.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global anti-piracy protection market garnered $204.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $575.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The growing demand for the adoption of cloud-based solutions and the increase in the growth of pirated content is boosting the growth of the global anti-piracy protection market. In addition, the rapid growth of digitization and high internet penetration positively impact the growth of the anti-piracy protection market. However, the high cost of products, services, technological glitches and lack of technical proficiency, and lack of awareness are hampering the anti-piracy protection industry's growth.

Based on components, the software segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global anti-piracy protection market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the OTT platform segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global anti-piracy protection market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the gaming segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global anti-piracy protection market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

The key players that operate in the anti-piracy protection market analysis are APP Global, Brightcove Inc, castLabs, Friend MTS Limited, Red Points, Irdeto, McAfee, LLC, NAGRA, Synamedia, and Verimatrix. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the anti-piracy protection industry.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global anti-piracy protection market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global anti-piracy protection market. This is because the growing trend of work-from-home policy during the pandemic gave way to increased streaming and publication of duplicate copyrighted content over the internet.

• To address this issue, businesses are now focusing on procuring anti-piracy protection solutions and services to secure content deployed on the web, and to ensure a strong data security structure.

Top Impacting Factors of Anti-Piracy Protection Market:

• Increasing Digitalization

As more content and services are delivered digitally, there is a growing need to protect intellectual property from piracy. This trend has fueled the demand for anti-piracy solutions across various industries such as media, entertainment, software, and gaming.

• Growing Online Piracy

The proliferation of the internet and easy access to digital content has led to a significant rise in online piracy. This includes the unauthorized distribution of movies, music, software, and other digital products. As a result, content creators and rights holders are seeking robust anti-piracy measures.

• Cybersecurity Concerns

Pirated content often comes bundled with malware and other security threats. As a result, organizations are concerned about the cybersecurity risks associated with piracy, driving the need for anti-piracy protection.

